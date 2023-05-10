Ipswich Town have opted to hand a professional deal to Jacob Mazionis.

The defender confirmed via his Instagram account that he had signed a contract with the Blues.

Mazionis was handed the chance to impress at Portman Road earlier this year as he linked up with Ipswich on a trial basis.

As reported by TWTD, Mazionis featured for Ipswich's Under-21 outfit in their clashes with Cardiff City, Swansea City and Watford in March and April.

Mazionis has recently been on the books at the Kinetic Foundation.

Ipswich previously signed Myles Kenlock after the defender had a spell with this academy.

Mazionis has also been representing Enfield Borough and has been capped at Under-16 level by Lithuania.

What has Jacob Mazionis said about his move to Ipswich Town?

Making reference to Ipswich's decision to hand him a deal, Mazionis admitted on Instagram that he was proud to be making the move.

Mazionis posted: "I am proud to announce that I have officially signed my first professional contract with @ipswichtown.

"I would like to give a huge thank you to @kinetic_foundation for providing me with so many opportunities and pushing me to be my best at all times.

"Also, to @enfieldborofc for providing me with needed experience for the 1st team and improving my overall performance.

"It's been a pleasure, the hard work continues."

Will Mazionis be able to force his way into first team contention later this year?

When you consider that Mazionis has yet to feature in the Football League during his career, it may take him some time to adapt to life at Ipswich.

With the Blues set to play in the Championship later this year, the defender's game-time is likely to be limited.

While featuring for Ipswich's Under-21's will allow Mazionis to maintain his fitness, it could be argued that a loan move to a club in a lower division would be more beneficial in terms of his development.

By featuring week-in, week-out for another club at senior level, the defender will gain some much-needed experience before returning to Ipswich.

Mazionis may be the first of a host of players who will make the switch to the Blues ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ipswich will unquestionably be keen to strengthen their squad over the course of the summer window as they aim to consolidate a place in the Championship next season with head coach Kieran McKenna at the helm.