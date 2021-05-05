Ipswich Town make contract decision regarding senior player

Ipswich Town have announced that veteran left-back Stephen Ward will depart Portman Road this summer as he isn’t being offered a new contract.

A player who has spent much of his career in the Premier League and Championship with Wolves and Burnley, Ward linked up with the Tractor Boys back in August having made just 15 league appearances for Stoke City the season prior.

Paul Lambert was hoping that the Republic of Ireland international would add some class to his left-hand side, but it hasn’t really worked out for Ward.

There’s not been much positivity to shout about for Ipswich fans in the last few months and Ward’s performances haven’t really been up to standard in the opinion of many, and with Paul Cook wanting to overhaul the squad this summer it comes as no surprise to see he will be departing.

There was a clause in Ward’s deal that would have triggered a one-year extension had he made 30 league starts for Ipswich, but he’s now at 29 and the decision means he won’t be playing against Fleetwood Town on the final day of the season.

Commenting on Ward’s upcoming departure, Cook said, per Ipswich’s club website: “Stephen has been an absolute pleasure to work with.

“He conducts himself greatly, he leads by example, and it’s no surprise he’s had the career he’s had.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Stephen all the best for the future and we thank him for his efforts this season.”

The Verdict

Cook will be looking for a left-back upgrade next season, and probably someone younger than Ward is at the age of 35 now.

The Irishman recently stated he has no plans to retire anytime soon, believing he still has some years left in the legs, so it’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here.

You can’t imagine Ipswich fans being too upset at his departure though, and they’ll probably have the same reaction if the majority of the current squad were to leave the club.