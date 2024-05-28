Highlights Unexpected success: Ipswich gatecrashed the top of the league, placing 2nd ahead of traditional favorites Southampton and Leeds.

Luke Woolfenden sent a tongue-in-cheek message to his former Ipswich Town teammate Flynn Downes following his promotion to the Premier League with Southampton.

Their 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, at Wembley, secured the Saints' return to the top flight at the first time of asking. The decision to go with Russell Martin, a manager who hadn't been a serial winner in his career in the technical area, was proven to be an inspired one by their promotion.

Many would have expected that the three teams who had come down from the top flight would be up near the top end, which they were, but there was a bit of gatecrashing done by the East Anglian side.

Almost nobody thought that Ipswich would be in the position that they ended up in - 2nd, ahead of both Southampton and Leeds - but they managed it, and they will make the trip to St Mary's again next season.

Despite some premature celebrations from goalscorer Adam Armstrong, who took his shirt off to celebrate victory before the final whistle went, the players made sure to take it all in when the game was concluded.

One key contributor to Martin's side this season has been the West Ham United loanee, Downes. The midfielder was the centrepiece, literally and figuratively, of the team, and he made sure to enjoy the moment too.

Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden social media exchange

On Monday, Downes took to Instagram to share his joy with the Saints faithful. He said: "Back where this club belongs🏆 What a pleasure Saints🤩❤️."

His former Town teammate responded to his celebrations with a one-word put down. "Fluke," Woolfenden said.

Southampton's increased chances of keeping Flynn Downes

One loanee is sure to return to the south coast for next season, as the club's promotion triggered a £20 million clause in their deal with Manchester City which will see centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis become a Saint permanently.

He had previously spoken about his desire to stay with the club. Now that has been sorted, their attentions will turn to bringing Downes back too.

The midfielder joined West Ham from Swansea City (Martin's former team) in the summer of 2022 for a reported £12 million. The Hammers are going to give him a chance to impress them in pre-season, according to the Evening Standard, so a deal would not be anywhere near as cut and dry as the one for their newly acquired young defender.

Downes has said that he would love to come back permanently next season, but he admitted that his future is uncertain. "Of course, I would love to stay here next season," said Downes, to the Daily Echo.

"I love it here. I love the gaffer. I love the staff. I love this place. Obviously, we will have to see what happens. I won't know too much until I go back to West Ham. We will see what happens there."

Southampton have to sign Flynn Downes this summer

Had David Moyes stayed at the London Stadium this summer, then signing the 25-year-old would have been much easier. Now that Julien Lopetegui is going to be the London side's boss for the foreseeable, he will want to have a look at Downes in pre-season.

Even though these hurdles, including the likely £12 million+ price tag, are in the Saints' way, they need to try and get him. He makes this team tick, and the difference in their play when he wasn't there was noticeable, to say the least.

Southampton will need to swallow their pride a bit in the Premier League. Burnley have shown how hard it is to come up and try to continue to play the style of football that they did in the second tier; it's near impossible to do.

Flynn Downes 23/24 Championship stats Apps 33 Starts 31 Goals 2 Assists 2 Big chances created 6 Accurate passes per game 60.8 (93%) Tackles per game 1.8 Balls recovered per game 4.9 Duels won per game 4.5 (52%) Average match rating 7.1/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Whether Martin decides to move away from his principles remains to be seen, but, either way, Downes should be an integral piece in his Saints side moving forward.