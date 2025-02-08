Ipswich Town are perhaps best known in modern times for their remarkable feat of winning back-to-back promotions to seal their current Premier League status.

However, prior to their eyecatching exploits under the stewardship of Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys were real Championship stalwarts, before they suffered relegation to League One back in 2019.

Ahead of McKenna's time with the club, one of the Tractor Boys' most memorable second tier campaigns arrived in 2014/15, when the Suffolk side landed a play-off spot under the stewardship of former boss Mick McCarthy.

Football League World takes a look at where Ipswich's best paid player from that season is now:

Christophe Berra and Luke Chambers were Ipswich Town's joint-best paid players in 2014/15

According to Capology estimates, defenders Luke Chambers and Christophe Berra were the Tractor Boys' joint-best paid players 10 seasons ago.

The duo respectively received an estimated weekly wage of £10,000, which adds up to a yearly salary of £520,000, and both were equally important towards the success of the 2014/15 season.

The Tractor Boys boasted a relatively strong defence in the Championship that campaign, as they conceded 54 goals, and finished on a goal difference of +18, thanks to the 72 strikes they had scored themselves.

Ultimately, goal difference proved to be an all-important factor, as McCarthy's side finished level on points with seventh place Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Former Ipswich duo Chambers and Berra have both retired, and have entered punditry and coaching respectively

Former Tractor boys defenders Chambers and Berra have both hung their playing boots up, and are aged 39 and 40 respectively.

Chambers will always be remembered as an Ipswich stalwart who spent an impressive nine seasons with the club, after first joining from Nottingham Forest during the summer of 2012.

He went on to sign for Colchester United ahead of the 2021/22 season, and spent two campaigns with the League Two outfit, before announcing his retirement at the age of 37 in August 2023.

While Chambers also plied his trade for the likes of Northampton Town, Forest and Colchester, he will be best remembered for his time with the Tractor Boys, as he made an impressive 396 appearances for the club across an incredible nine-season stint.

In 2024, Chambers was handed the Sir Tom Finney Award at the EFL Awards, in recognition of the contributions he had made during his time as a player in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Nowadays, the 39-year-old appears as a pundit on Sky Sports Football's EFL coverage, alongside the likes of former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison.

Meanwhile, Berra, who spent four seasons with the Tractor Boys from 2013/14-2016/17, retired from his playing days in 2022, following stints in his native Scotland with both Hearts and Raith Rovers.

Christophe Berra Ipswich Town stats Appearances 185 Goals 14 Assists 5

Following his retirement, the former centre-half immediately took up a coaching role with Rovers, and was appointed as a first team coach at Livingston by January 2023, to work alongside David Martindale.

However, he parted company with the then Scottish Premiership outfit at the end of the 2022/23 season, before he went on to endure a spell as the interim coach at MLS Next Pro side Huntsville City, who are based in Alabama.