Louis Saha has warned Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna about taking charge at Chelsea or Manchester United.

The Blues confirmed the exit of manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday evening, which has led to speculation linking McKenna with the vacancy.

The Northern Irishman is in high demand following his success at Portman Road, guiding the Suffolk outfit to back-to-back promotions.

Brighton and Manchester United have also emerged as clubs interested in potentially appointing McKenna, with the Seagulls looking for a successor to Roberto de Zerbi.

A vacancy could also open up at Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag departs at the end of the season, which could lead to the 38-year-old’s return to the Manchester outfit.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 131 75 36 20 57.25

Louis Saha gives Kieran McKenna future verdict

Saha has warned McKenna of the challenges he would face if he joined Chelsea or Man United, highlighting the added pressure that comes with competing at that level.

He believes it is difficult for any manager to come in and implement their tactical style at those clubs, as coaches are not given the proper time needed.

“Chelsea have made mistakes over the years regarding the constant changing of managers,” said Saha.

“Recently, Mauricio Pochettino has managed to gain momentum and get a greater level of consistency from his players.

“Going to a club that moves around their managers a lot means the job comes with a lot of tension.

“It’s a very challenging environment and not very settled.

“If you feel as if you can be sacked from the odd decision then that’s very daunting and Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs that have a huge level of interest from the media and that just adds to the pressure.

“It’s very hard to develop a new style or philosophy and be given the time to implement it.”

Kieran McKenna's Premier League options

Chelsea earned a sixth place finish in the Premier League table under Pochettino despite enduring a difficult first half of the season.

Five wins from their final five games earned them qualification for the Europa League, at the expense of Man United, who finished eighth.

Brighton fell to 11th in the standings, with the Seagulls suffering a big dip in form in the final weeks of the term.

Ipswich will be hoping to persuade McKenna to remain at Portman Road, as the club prepares for life back in the top flight.

The Tractor Boys will be competing in the Premier League for the first time since 2002 after finishing second in their first year back in the Championship.

McKenna has a tough decision to make over his future

McKenna is now spoilt for choice, as he could remain at Ipswich or take on another challenge in the Premier League with a number of suitors chasing him.

The romantic option would be to remain at Portman Road and continue his journey with the club, having already enjoyed a remarkable rise in a short space of time.

However, the chance to manage a side like Chelsea or Man United would be quite difficult to turn down if offered, and even Brighton could be appealing given their growing reputation.

Regardless of what decision he makes, this is a huge career-defining moment for McKenna, and only he knows what the best choice for him will be.