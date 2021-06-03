Ipswich Town lining up transfer move for 26-y/o utility man with talks advanced

Ipswich Town are said to be interested in signing Fleetwood Town utility man Wes Burns this summer, with TWTD reporting that the club’s pursuit of the player is now at an advanced stage.

Burns was used in numerous positions by the Sky Bet League One side last term and played a total of 38 games across all competitions as the Cod Army finished in 15th place after an underwhelming campaign.

Newly appointed Town CEO Mark Ashton will know the player well from his time at Bristol City with Burns and may well have hinted the other week that the player could well be joining him at Portman Road, with the report going on to state that talks are progressing well with the Fleetwood man.

The 26-year-old plundered six goals and two assists last term and could be a brilliant creative outlet for the Tractor Boys if they can get a deal over the line.

Burns currently has just one year remaining on his contract at the Highbury Stadium and as a result of this, Simon Grayson and co could be keen to cash in this summer.

The Verdict

The versatile right sided player would be an important signing for Ipswich to make an it would help to de-strengthen a side who could well challenge for a top six place.

Burns is a consistent performer and would be a great replacement for the likes of Gwion Edwards if the winger does indeed depart for pastures new.

Most importantly he has a wealth of experience at League One level and would be a signing that would be a real statement of intent for Town as they look to finally secure promotion back to the Championship.

Given that he only has a year left on his deal with Fleetwood, you would have to think that the Cod Army would be very open to selling this summer, in order to avoid losing the Welshman for nothing.