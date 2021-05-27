Ipswich Town lining up bumper offer for Sunderland ace

Ipswich Town are preparing a lucrative contract offer to sign Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke, according to Football Insider.

Wyke spearheaded Sunderland to a play-off finish this season, scoring a whopping 32 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions.

But the Black Cats missed out on promotion from League One for the third year running, losing 3-2 to Lincoln City over two legs in the play-off semi-finals.

Wyke’s future at the Stadium of Light is now up in the air, and with the striker now out of contract, Sunderland confirmed yesterday that they have offered the 28-year-old a new deal.

Can you name the Sunderland player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was carded the most for Sunderland in the 2005/06 season? Steven Caldwell Julio Arca Gary Breen Dean Whitehead

But Wyke will have no shortage of suitors, and it is claimed by Football Insider that Ipswich Town are preparing a lucrative offer in their attempts to lure the forward to Portman Road.

Paul Cook is looking to overhaul his squad this summer, and bolstering his attacking options is likely to be high up on the transfer agenda.

Ipswich were one of the division’s lowest scorers despite finishing ninth, scoring only 46 goals in 46 games.

The Verdict

This would be a massive, massive coup for Ipswich if they managed to pull this off.

Wyke has scored 32 goals this season and has been one of the best strikers in League One, and I would be shocked if he didn’t move to the Championship.

They would have to offer some amount of money if they wanted to sign him, but perhaps they can afford to do so given that he wouldn’t demand a transfer fee due to his contract situation.