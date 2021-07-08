Ipswich Town line up transfer move for Hull City ace

Hull City midfielder Richie Smallwood is said to be a transfer target for Ipswich Town this summer, as per a recent report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Central midfield is an area that Paul Cook is very keen to strengthen after seeing the likes of Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell depart for pastures new, and it is said that the experienced 30-year-old is a player of interest to the Tractor Boys.

Smallwood was in fine form for the Tigers last term as he captained the side to the Sky Bet League One title as they made a swift return to the Championship after just one season away.

The veteran ball winner played a total of 30 games across all competitions and formed a key part of Grant McCann’s side.

A former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United player, Smallwood only signed for Hull last summer from Blackburn Rovers and currently has one year remaining on his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

The Verdict

In Richie Smallwood, Ipswich would be bringing in a player who would arguably be the perfect partner for Rekeem Harper in the centre of the park moving forwards with the pair sure to work well as a double pivot in front of the defence.

It is as yet unclear if the Hull City captain would be interested in dropping down a playing level or not as he has technically served his time in League One already.

Added to the fact that I don’t think the Tigers would be too keen on selling their captain this summer and realistically the Tractor Boys may be better served if they look at other targets in this position.

One things for sure though, you cannot fault Cook and Ipswich’s collective ambition as they are clearly intent on putting together a team that can challenge for promotion next term.