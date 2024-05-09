Highlights Ipswich Town and Leicester City interested in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah for potential summer transfer.

Ipswich Town and Leicester City have been handed a potential transfer boost concerning Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

According to The Standard, the London club is considering the sale of Nketiah as they prepare their plans for the summer transfer market.

Nketiah is a homegrown academy player, having come through the ranks of the youth system at the Emirates.

However, he has been unable to earn consistent game this year, falling down the pecking order with the arrival of Kai Havertz last year.

Nketiah has made 27 appearances in the Premier League, including 10 starts, and has contributed five goals and two assists (all stats from Fbref).

Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 3 (0) 0 (1) 2018-19 5 (0) 1 (0) 2019-20 13 (7) 2 (0) 2020-21 17 (4) 2 (1) 2021-22 21 (8) 5 (1) 2022-23 30 (9) 4 (1) 2023-24 27 (10) 5 (2)

Ipswich Town and Leicester City’s Eddie Nketiah interest

Ipswich and Leicester have both been linked with a potential move to sign the Arsenal forward this summer.

Both clubs have already sealed promotion to the top flight, and will be planning to strengthen their squads for the challenge of maintaining their place in the division beyond one year.

Nketiah has earned plenty of Premier League experience during his time at Arsenal, and was a key part of their team last year as they challenged for the title.

The 24-year-old has already made 116 appearances in the top flight for the Gunners, scoring 19 times.

However, Arsenal are reportedly open to his sale this summer as they look to raise funds for their own transfer plans.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Arsenal will expect from any sale of the striker, but any fee received will be able to go down as pure profit in their books.

This is an advantage when it comes to remaining compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, and will help the London side increase their budget for the summer ahead.

Nketiah has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027, which also gives the current league leaders a strong negotiating position amid Ipswich and Leicester’s interest.

Ipswich and Leicester’s promotion success

Ipswich’s rise to the Premier League has earned them a lot of plaudits, as they completed back-to-back promotions from League One to the top flight.

Kieran McKenna has overseen a remarkable campaign, with the Tractor Boys set for the first campaign back in the first division in over 20 years.

Meanwhile, Leicester will return to the Premier League after just a 12-month absence, having been relegated to the Championship last season.

Enzo Maresca was appointed last summer with the task of guiding the club back to the top flight, which he achieved with a tally of 97 points.

The Foxes also claimed the Championship title, beating Ipswich to first place by one point.

Nketiah would be a great signing

This would be a very exciting signing for Ipswich if they could pull it off as Nketiah has experience playing at the highest level of the game with Arsenal.

While he hasn’t quite been able to become an important part of Mikel Arteta’s team, he is still more than capable of playing regularly for a side in the top flight.

Ipswich will also need some extra firepower in attack, especially with Premier League experience under their belt, as Kieffer Moore is set to return to Bournemouth now.

Leicester’s situation is slightly different, as they have to determine the futures of the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and even Tom Cannon before they should consider any pursuit of a new forward.