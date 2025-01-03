Leeds United have been dealt a fresh and significant blow in their pursuit of Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey, who is now reportedly closing in on a move to Ipswich Town.

That's according to a recent update from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who reported via his X account on Friday afternoon that the ex-Norwich City player is in advanced talks over a switch to Portman Road.

Leeds had been credited with an interest in Godfrey, so it's going to be something of a blow to Daniel Farke as he pushes to fire the Whites back to the promised land at the second time of asking.

They're currently on course to realise those ambitions and are three points clear of second-placed Burnley at the top of the Championship following a run of strong festive form, but will seemingly now have to look elsewhere to potentially bolster the backline.

Leeds United dealt Ipswich Town, Ben Godfrey transfer blow

A report last month published by LeedsUnited.News revealed Godfrey was a player of interest to the West Yorkshire side, although their second-tier status was put across as a stumbling block.

Such a move perhaps felt unlikely even then, though any remaining hopes Leeds had of pulling off a deal for the Atalanta defender have surely been completely quashed now.

Godfrey, who only joined the current Serie A leaders in the summer from Everton in a reported £10 million deal, has found game time extremely hard to come by in Italy. He's played just once in the Italian top-flight, so a move was always going to be on the cards.

Ben Godfrey's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 3 Years Club Appearances Goals 2014-2016 York City 15 1 2016-2020 Norwich City 78 5 2017-2018 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 51 1 2020-2024 Everton 93 0 2024- Atalanta 5 0

The 26-year-old was also reportedly of interest to Tottenham Hotspur amid Ange Postecoglou's well-documented defensive injury crisis, but Ipswich now appear to have won the race at the expense of Leeds and others.

Crook's aforementioned update states that Godfrey is in "advanced talks" to join Ipswich after receiving interest from eight different clubs, having been impressed with popular boss Kieran McKenna.

According to separate reports, the move is set to be a loan.

Ben Godfrey, Ipswich Town development will be a blow for Daniel Farke

Godfrey has impressive top-flight pedigree and he would've represented an outstanding capture for the Championship, so Leeds may be frustrated to have fallen short in their efforts - although it was always optimistic.

Daniel Farke may be feeling the blow in particular, though.

That's because he worked closely with Godfrey during his days in charge of Norwich City and helped to propel the defender's career, with the Canaries later receiving a reported £25 million fee from Everton for his services.

The German will naturally know Godfrey's game inside out and would've known exactly how to get the best out of him at Elland Road, meaning he's surely going to wonder what could've been. However, one does have to wonder if they may eventually reunite next season, when Leeds will hope to be back in the Premier League.