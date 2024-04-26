Highlights Ben Johnson is ready to leave West Ham at the end of the season as his contract expires.

Clubs from England and Scotland are interested in him, with Leeds United holding a long-term interest.

Johnson's versatility and potential make him an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their full-back area.

West Ham full-back Ben Johnson is prepared to leave his current club at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

It's believed that the defender is keen to make the most of the fact his contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of the campaign, with plenty of offers potentially set to be on the table for him shortly before he officially becomes a free agent.

He hasn't been short of interest from elsewhere, but his game time with the Irons has been limited and that only helped to create speculation about his future, although it remains to be seen whether David Moyes remains in the English capital beyond the end of the season.

If a new manager comes in, he could win more game time, but that isn't guaranteed and Johnson looks set to move in a couple of months.

Ben Johnson's 2023/24 campaign at West Ham (As of March 26th, 2024) Premier League 14 Europa League 4 EFL Cup 2 FA Cup 2 Total: 22

Numerous clubs are believed to be interested in him - and he could receive plenty of offers.

Interest mounting in Ben Johnson

Teams from England and Scotland have been interested in him in recent months.

Football Insider hasn't ruled out the possibility of Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers both re-entering the race for the full-back.

However, Johnson may be keen to remain in England and there are plenty of teams who would take him.

Related Sky Sports pundit predicts good news for Leeds United ahead of QPR David Prutton believes it will be another good evening for Leeds United against QPR on Friday night.

Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Southampton are all thought to be interested in him, with the latter three currently competing for promotion from the Championship.

Palace, meanwhile, are guaranteed to remain in the Premier League beyond the end of this season and are currently performing extremely well under Oliver Glasner.

It's Leeds' interest that has been noted in the Football Insider report though, with the outlet believing that the Whites have held a long-term interest in the player.

Leeds United could benefit from signing Ben Johnson

Daniel Farke could benefit from recruiting the 24-year-old, with the player having plenty of time to improve and top-flight experience under his belt.

The full-back area is also one that the Whites need to improve.

In fairness to Junior Firpo, he has looked much better recently and could be a good option to have next season, regardless of what division Leeds are in.

But it seems clear that this area needs to be looked at, as well as their full-back area with Connor Roberts set to return to his parent club Burnley in the summer.

Johnson can play on both sides and that could make him an extremely good player to have.

The great thing about signing the 24-year-old is the fact he will have a point to prove after not playing much this term.

That will only help to enhance his performance levels - and he could be a good squad player - even if he can't start regularly.

Leeds must move quickly if they want to recruit him though - because he could also be a good signing for Ipswich and Southampton - who will need to look at their full-back area.