Highlights Ipswich Town bounce back with consecutive wins after their defeat against West Bromwich Albion, keeping pressure on Leicester City at the top of the standings.

Ipswich left-back Leif Davis attracts interest from West Ham as a potential replacement for Aaron Cresswell, but any deal is likely to happen in the summer.

Ipswich's FA Cup third round opponents are AFC Wimbledon after their 5-0 win against Ramsgate, with in-form striker Ali Al-Hamadi as their danger man.

It appears that a defeat away at West Bromwich Albion last weekend could not fully deter Ipswich Town as they have recorded back-to-back wins since a loss in the Midlands.

The Tractor Boys slipped up for just the second time in 2023-24 when losing 2-0 to the Baggies, but wins at home against Millwall and Coventry City since has seen Kieran McKenna's side keep the pressure on Leicester City at the top of the standings.

Town have also gone viral this past weekend too thanks to Wes Burns' incredible trivela strike against the Sky Blues, with that being just another way the Suffolk outfit have captured the headlines since their return to the second tier.

Let's take a look at all the latest news coming out of Portman Road with just a few weeks left until 2023 comes to a close...

Hammers interested in Tractor Boys star

Many of Ipswich's signings from their League One days have proven to be massive hits for the club, and perhaps near the very top of the list is Leif Davis.

Town spent over £1 million on the left-back from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, and having outbid some Championship clubs at the time to land his services, the Portman Road hierarchy were confident that the young defender would be a success.

Notching 14 assists in League One last season was a good way to pay back the price-tag, and after 18 matches of 2023-24, the 23-year-old has already got nine assists on the board.

It's hard to go under the radar in this Ipswich side and Davis definitely isn't, and the reputable ExWHUEmployee, via The West Ham Way, has revealed that David Moyes' side hold a strong interest in him as a potential replacement for an ex-Tractor Boy in the form of Aaron Cresswell.

Any deal that is pursued though is likely to be for the summer and not the upcoming January transfer window - by that point however the two clubs may be in the same division.

Town loanee suffers injury

Despite appearing 32 times for Ipswich in League One last season, there was no room for Kyle Edwards in Kieran McKenna's plans this season, so on transfer deadline day in September he headed to Oxford United on loan.

Having notched a goal and assist a-piece in his opening three league appearances for the U's, Edwards missed two months of action with a hamstring issue, but after just two games back he has suffered another setback.

New United boss Des Buckingham has revealed that Edwards is likely not going to be seen until the start of 2024 now in what must be a frustrating time for the winger.

Ipswich find out FA Cup third round opponents

The FA Cup third round draw was made on Sunday afternoon, and Ipswich were handed somewhat of a favourable draw as they were given an away tie against lower league opposition.

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate were set to host Town on the weekend commencing January 6, and the two sides faced off at Plough Lane on Monday evening in a very one-sided affair.

The Dons were too much for the non-league outfit as they ran out comfortable 5-0 winners, hitting 17 shots on target over the course of the match.

In-form striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who has attracted significant Championship interest already, scored twice in the drubbing, taking his tally to 11 goals and six assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, and he will be the danger man should he still be at the fourth tier outfit when the match comes around.