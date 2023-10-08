Highlights Ipswich Town is performing exceptionally well in the Championship, sitting just two points behind the leaders Leicester City.

The team has established a significant advantage over the chasing pack, with third-place Preston North End eight points behind.

Ipswich's recent victory against North End marks their 21st win out of their last 25 league games, showing their impressive form and consistency.

Ipswich Town continue to take the Championship by storm as we head into the second international break of the 2023/24 campaign, as they sit just two points behind leaders Leicester City.

At this stage of the season, they have given themselves a hefty advantage on the chasing pack with third place Preston North End eight points behind after just 11 league outings.

Despite the relentless schedule which has seen Kieran McKenna's men play seven times in just 21 days, Saturday's victory against the aforementioned North End saw Town record their 21st win out of their last 25 league games, which has seen them claim 66 points since February 18th.

"Worthy winners" - Town boss reflects on Preston success

Ipswich took the lead on 18 minutes as Conor Chaplin scored his fifth goal of the season, and responded to an initial setback by Mads Frøkjær-Jensen with two goals before half-time, the first of those being an incredible solo goal from Brandon Williams before Nathan Broadhead continued his own fine form.

Despite Ben Whiteman reducing the deficit on 52 minutes, Kayden Jackson rounded off the win for McKenna's side twelve minutes from time to put daylight between the two sides on the scoreboard and league table.

Speaking to official club channels post-match, the Northern Irishman believed his side deserved the win but there are still ways in which this free-flowing side can improve.

“It was a great result to finish off the block of games, with some great goals and some great entertainment.

“There were some bits I didn’t love but we found a way. We scored some great goals and didn’t give up too many chances, so I thought we ended up worthy winners.” McKenna continued.

“It looked a tired performance in some ways at the end of a big week, with a massive effort from the players.

“There were bits that weren’t perfect and I didn’t think we came out very well at the start of the second half, not with the right energy, but we kept going and the subs brought fresh energy and helped us kill it off." He added.

Opposition praise

Many outsiders have rightfully given Ipswich plaudits for this incredible start to life back in the second tier, and Preston manager Ryan Lowe was no different in his own post-match assessment , despite his own side losing three successive games, two of them against the top two.

"Look, they've got a fantastic manager, they're well-equipped, they're well-backed, they've got fantastic people like Mark Ashton leading from the top and they've got some fantastic players - so why not?" Lowe said via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"I wish them all the best now. I think Kieran's done a fantastic job since he's been at the football club. I wish him all the best trying to continue that in the Championship until the next time we play them."

McKenna release clause revealed

It's no surprise after the momentum Kieran McKenna has built at Portman Road that his name has been circling around in the managerial rumour mill, with the likes of Crystal Palace said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Earlier in the week, Alan Nixon revealed that McKenna is on the Eagles' "long list" of managerial targets for when Roy Hodgson decides to call time on his own career at Selhurst Park.

However, the Sun reporter states that the Tractor Boys' hierarchy will demand £4m in compensation should another club look to acquire the 37-year-old's services.

Whilst McKenna's stock continues to rise in Suffolk, Town fans will be hoping the former Manchester United first-team coach's route back to the top flight is with the Blues after their flying start to the campaign.