Ipswich Town return to Championship action this weekend with a trip to face Rotherham United on Friday night.

The Tractor Boys have been the runaway success story in the second division so far this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side are second in the table, eight points clear of Preston North End in third.

The Suffolk outfit are enjoying an incredible start to life back at this level, having been promoted from League One in the previous campaign.

Ipswich are already dreaming of a potential promotion push back to the Premier League, with the club having been outside of the top flight since 2002.

What is the latest Ipswich Town news?

McKenna’s side will be hoping to continue their winning ways when they face the Millers this week.

Before then, here is the latest news surrounding Ipswich…

Scarlett verdict

McKenna has given his verdict on Dane Scarlett, who signed for the team on loan from Tottenham during the summer.

The forward has made just four league appearances for the Tractor Boys, all of which came from the bench.

However, the Ipswich boss has indicated that there is more to come from the 19-year-old.

“Dane’s a young striker, high pedigree, who’s had to be patient as he arrived late in the window but a really good talent,” said McKenna, via The Times.

“He’ll grow with us.”

Don Goodman makes promotion claim

McKenna received the manager of the month award from the EFL for the month of September, with Ipswich winning four of their five league games.

Sky Sports’ Don Goodman praised the work that the team has done since returning to the Championship.

He has claimed that the Suffolk outfit would be running away with the league title would it not be for Leicester’s own good form.

“Ipswich have continued their incredible start in September and are showing no signs of slowing down any time soon,” said Goodman, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"Kieran McKenna’s side would be in prime position to run away with the league were it not for Leicester who are most likely on the road to a record-breaking points total.

“13 points from 15 last month, including an impressive 3-2 win over Cardiff from 2-0 down, has shown that McKenna’s team possess an elite winning mentality alongside all their attacking talent.”

Jack Taylor reflection

Ipswich midfielder Jack Taylor has made clear his ambition to earn more consistent game time with the team going forward.

The 25-year-old has made one start and a further seven league appearances from the bench so far this campaign.

The Irishman is determined to prove himself to McKenna, hoping to cement a more important role in the side in the coming months.

"Not playing so often so far has been tough to be honest," said Taylor, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"I've not been used to it.

“I don't remember ever not starting the first game of the season and things like that, but that shows what a strong squad we have and how many good players there are here.

"So I'm just working really hard in training and working on things I need to improve on.

“Every chance I get, I'm going to take with both hands.”