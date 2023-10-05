Ipswich Town have made a start to the Championship season that only their fans could have dreamed about.

The Tractor Boys finally ended their long stay in League One last season and are now once again a Championship team.

Football fans probably expected the Norfolk side to be better than expected, but not many would have thought they’d be battling right at the top of the division.

Their early-season form has not only got them thinking about staying in the league for another season, but in fact, the fans and club will be dreaming of a promotion to the Premier League.

As we wait to see how the season goes, here we have rounded up the latest news coming out of Ipswich Town Football Club…

Sam Morsy reacts after Ipswich Town beat Hull City

Ipswich continued their excellent start to the season on Tuesday night, as they claimed all three points in a 3-0 win against Hull City.

Hull came into this game in good form of their own, but Kieran McKenna’s side took no prisoners and were too good on the night for the away side.

In fact, club captain Sam Morsy feels the team was “bang at it” and near their best as they defeated Hull, whom Morsy knew they couldn’t take lightly.

Morsy said, via TWTD: “Going into it, they’re renowned as one of the best teams in the division. As we prepared for them, [we were aware] they do a lot of things really well.

“A real possession-based style, a good team, they recruited really well. I think it’s widely known they beat us to a number of targets well.

“It was always going to be a tough game, but I thought we were bang at it today, we were at a really high level, and it was a really good performance for us - 3-0, possibly could have been more, dominated every area of the pitch, so it was a really good performance.”

Liam Rosenior issues verdict on Ipswich Town

As mentioned, the Tractor Boys beat Hull 3-0 on Tuesday night, thanks to goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, and Marcus Harness.

They were against a Hull team that was unbeaten in their last eight games and was level with teams inside the play-offs.

Rosenior wasn’t too downbeat on his team despite the scoreline, but the Hull boss reserved praise after the game for Ipswich and Kieran McKenna.

Rosenior said, via TWTD: “I said to the lads after the game, everything they tried, they would try cross-field balls across their own penalty box, the lads are taking it down out of the air and back-heeling it, and it’s going in someone’s path.

“And then we were gathering the ball, we were making really simple passes and they weren’t coming off.

“You get days like that, but there have been many more good days for Ipswich and there’s been bad and Kieran’s doing a fantastic job here.

“He’s got a team who understand the way he wants to play, he’s had 18 months, two years at it, and they all know, I hear them shouting certain things and I know what they’re doing. The players know because he’s had the time to work with them.

“For me they’re going to be an outstanding team this season. They were at top level today and for us, if you’re not at your level and the opposition in any Championship game are top level, then you’re going to find it difficult.”

Lee Evans undergoes knee surgery

Ipswich look set to be without midfielder Lee Evans for “several months” after undergoing knee surgery.

The Wales international picked up a medial collateral ligament injury inside 65 minutes against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

It was Evans’ first league start of the season, but unfortunately it was brought to an abrupt end, and he now faces a long spell on the sidelines.

McKenna confirmed this news, via BBC Sport: “Lee Evans, unfortunately, has an injury on his MCL. He's going to have surgery," said boss Kieran McKenna.

"He is a really important player and person for us, so we wish him well.

"He's had the issue a couple of times and hasn't had the surgical repair. He can fully recover and we're confident this will set him on a better path for the next few years of his career."