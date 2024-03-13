Having lost late at Cardiff City last weekend, it has no doubt been a rough week for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys dropped crucial points from a winning position in the Championship title and promotion race, and now sit third in the league standings behind Leeds and Leicester.

Still, there has been plenty of news surrounding the club in recent days, some of which we have rounded up below.

From stadium development plans to a contract update, here is the latest Ipswich Town news.

Portman Road plans revealed

In the very latest news surrounding Ipswich Town, some potentially very exciting news has emerged regarding the club's home stadium, Portman Road.

As per an article from ITV, Ipswich Town are working on plans for a "transformative development" that will rejuvinate the area surrounding the club's stadium.

As per the article, central to the development is a new aquatics centre, and there are also plans for a hotel and public spaces. Improved pedestrian links between Portman Road and the town centre are also being considered.

The club also plan to redevelop the Cobbold Stand.

Explaining that part of the development, the club's chief executive Mark Ashton told ITV News: "The redevelopment of the Cobbold Stand and an increase in capacity has been part of our long-term masterplan for the stadium and, while it must be stressed no work is imminent, we are pleased to have been able to work with Ipswich Borough Council to identify the required land to make this possible."

In further emerging Ipswich Town news, supporters of the club have been given an update on the contract situation of goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Crucially, this comes from the player himself, who, despite being the club's number one this season, sees his contract expire in the summer.

By the sounds of it, negotiations are ongoing, with Hladky seemingly keen to extend his Suffolk stay.

Providing the latest on his contract, Hladky told the East Anglian Daily Times: "There is not much I can say. Obviously, there are negotiations but they can take some time and there is nothing done yet."

“I’m in my ‘tunnel’ and all I want to do is focus on the next game, which is natural for a player. The stuff around me, I have people to deal with.

“In terms of the quality of the competition, there is no doubt this is my best season in football in terms of my performances.

“There have been other seasons where I was enjoying myself, for sure, but this is Championship level and I am happy to help the team and prove my quality.

“Kieran is a dream manager for me and I so appreciate being here."

Morsy vow after Cardiff City defeat

Last but not least, we turn to last weekend's match for Ipswich, which ended in a disappointing defeat away at Cardiff.

Kieffer Moore looked to have won the game for Ipswich with his 79th minute strike, putting a crucial three points on the board in the Tractor Boys' hunt for promotion.

However, deep into injury time, five minutes to be precise, Ryan Wintle equalised for Cardiff. Things got even worse when five minutes later, in the tenth minute of injury time, Callum O'Dowda won the match for the Bluebirds.

A win would have seen Ipwich just one point behind league leaders Leicester, however, they now sit third, one point behind Leeds in second and four points off the Foxes.

Vowing the players will react to the defeat, Morsy said the following on BBC Radio Suffolk, via BBC Sport, in the aftermath of the match: "You have to go to the last whistle, no-one's going to roll over for us - it's not a nice feeling, but it will motivate us to come back better and stronger,"

"Every time we've lost this season, we've reacted really well - and that's the sort of reaction we want.

"It's not a bad position at all and we'll keep going. We've had plenty of good days and we'll work hard for more of them."