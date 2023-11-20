Nobody can understate just how impressive this Ipswich Town side have been this season.

Kieran McKenna has made this newly promoted side into one of the best in the league. As we head to the end of the third international break of the season, Town sit joint top of the Championship, with only a four-goal swing in goal difference preventing them from topping the table.

Championship table Pos P Points GD Leicester City 1st 16 39 +19 Ipswich Town 2nd 16 39 +15 Leeds United 3rd 16 31 +11 Southampton 4th 16 30 +1 Preston 5th 16 28 -1 Sunderland 6th 16 26 +10 *table as of Monday 20th November 2023

The good news doesn't stop there for Ipswich fans, as new revelations about a stadium upgrade, promotion talk and January transfers surround the club.

Plans to upgrade Portman Road are in the works

Five years ago, when the club was in one of its darkest periods in recent memory, Portman Road would often have around 13,000 people inside it. Now, since the takeover of the club and the brilliant on-pitch performances, Town are close to, if not, filling out their 29,673 capacity every week.

The club's chief executive, Mark Ashton, has said, to the East Anglia Daily Times, that there is a "masterplan" in place to improve the ground. He said that the club will be limited to just how much it'd be able to upgrade, due to its geography, but Ashton believes that "35/40,000," is what a successful Ipswich could sell out weekly.

The club's chief executive added that the club have had no thoughts about moving away from their current city centre location. "We’re a town centre club and that we will stay. That’s really important to us.

"But that means we have to work with partners and the local authority to make sure we are all joined up on land usage, access and egress to the stadium, transport plans etc."

The work on the ground would be continual, rather than a one-time mass project, but it's not just the club's home that looks set for a new lick of paint.

Town's training ground at Playford Road is set to receive a multi-million-pound investment to turn it into a: "world class" facility, according to the East Anglia Daily Times. Ashton revealed that architects have been appointed to look at what can be done at Playford Road. "What you’ll see is an upgrade of the facilities that we currently have along with brand new, state of the art training facilities also being built on site," said the chief executive.

He added: "It’s important we have better facilities for our women’s team and our academy, as well as our first team."

Neil Warnock tips Ipswich Town for promotion

During the former Huddersfield Town manager's downtime since leaving the Terriers job in September, he's been making some appearances in the media sphere. One of these was for talkSPORT where he and former Arsenal player Ray Parlour discussed the Championship promotion race.

Parlour said he can't see how current table toppers Leicester City don't go straight back up to the Premier League, but that it's a two-horse race for the second automatic spot. "For the other promoted place, I think it’s between Leeds United and Ipswich Town," said the Arsenal legend. "Ipswich have been brilliant so far this season, particularly going forward, so let’s see if they can keep it up and finally force their way back into the Premier League."

Warnock, on the other hand, was outright in his beliefs as to Ipswich's promotion chances. He said: "I think those two teams (Leicester and Town) might just edge Leeds."

Kwame Poku link

Ipswich are one of the Championship clubs linked with Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku.

The Ghanian has been in brilliant form in League One this term - bagging six goals and six assists - and has turned heads in the division above.

According to Teamtalk, Ipswich, Sunderland, West Brom, Millwall, Bristol City and Stoke City are all keen.