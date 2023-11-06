Highlights Ipswich Town are exceeding expectations this season and have a real chance of winning promotion to the Premier League.

The manager, Kieran McKenna, praised the team's resilience and belief in coming back from a two-goal deficit in their recent match against Birmingham City.

Ipswich's next focus is on their game against Rotherham United, and McKenna is considering fatigue levels and potential squad rotation to navigate the busy schedule.

It's been a fine season so far for Ipswich Town and Tractor Boys fans will be loving what they are seeing from their side.

The Suffolk club would have started this season surely just targeting a campaign that saw them re-establish themselves as a second tier side, but those goalposts have certainly moved now.

Indeed, they are in with a real chance of winning promotion to the Premier League, and they will be doing all they can to try and achieve that in the months ahead.

What are the latest headlines at Ipswich, though? We take a look now...

Kieran McKenna proud of comeback v Birmingham

Not for the first time this season, Ipswich came back from two goals down to earn a result, with them drawing 2-2 with Birmingham City at the weekend in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys had Marcus Harness to thank in particular for the comeback, but ultimately McKenna was keen to praise everyone involved in believing that a result could still be accrued.

“Fantastic, really pleased and proud of the players, and of the supporters as well," the manager said via Suffolk News.

“We found ourselves in a really difficult position in the game, but we kept going and we’ve seen it before with this group and we’ve built over time that resilience and that belief to keep playing our football and trust that if we do the right things we can always score.

“Big, big credit to the players and the supporters for the way they stuck with it at the stage of the game we were at.”

Team news v Rotherham

As is the nature of the Championship, though, the games keep on coming and Ipswich must now focus on facing Rotherham United this week.

McKenna appears to have no new injury concerns to have to contend with, which is an obvious plus, and instead he'll just be thinking about the levels of fatigue that might be in his squad, and whether he needs to rotate.

It's these busy weeks on which a promotion challenge can be built or smashed, and McKenna will want to navigate it without issue.

Youngster Matt Ward makes Ipswich loan exit

Finally, young player Matt Ward has joined National League South side Braintree Town on loan, as per a report from TWTD.

Ward has already made his debut for the club, with him coming on as a 74th-minute sub in their 4-1 victory over Havant & Waterlooville at the weekend.

Promisingly, he assisted the third goal with a cross.

He spent three months on loan with League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry City earlier in the year and will be looking to build his senior football experience further with this stint in Braintree.