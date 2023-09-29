Ipswich Town are flying high near the top of the Championship table, having won seven of their first eight matches in their first second tier season in over four years.

Kieran McKenna's side make the long trip up to Huddersfield Town though this weekend, which could be a difficult one as the Terriers are under new management in the form of Darren Moore.

Let's take a look at all the latest news about the Tractor Boys ahead of their clash with the Yorkshire outfit.

Despite Huddersfield being in the lower third of the Championship currently, they still pose a threat like all second tier clubs do, so the Suffolk side will have to be 100 per cent tuned up to take on Moore and co.

Town do not have any new injury concerns to be worried about, with McKenna revealing that left-back Leif Davis should be passed fit to take part after being left out of the Carabao Cup win over Wolves due to a slight aggravation of his previous ankle injury.

Davis has been a key player under McKenna since he signed last summer and their chances of a win will increase if he is in the starting line-up.

Axel Tuanzebe however is still not ready to be involved in matchday squads after he signed as a free agent earlier in the month, whilst Christian Walton could come back into the squad after being missing since start of the season with a foot problem.

He's unlikely to usurp Vaclav Hladky out of the starting goalkeeper berth for now though as he will have to bide his time for a comeback.

2 Darren Moore offers opinion on Tractor Boys

Ipswich will come up against Darren Moore this weekend when he takes charge of his first home match as Huddersfield manager having replaced Neil Warnock, and he has been full of praise for a side that he had to come up against last season when at Sheffield Wednesday.

"They've got real momentum," Moore said ahead of the contest, per the Yorkshire Post.

"They got the group and squad that they wanted in last season, they got promoted and they've continued on that wave to make a really good start to the season.

"It's a great game for us that we're looking forward to in front of our own fans.

"From the ways the boys performed the other night, we're encouraged and we're looking forward to it."

1 Ex-Town stopper Bialkowski makes claim

Polish stopper Bartosz Bialkowski was a real fan favourite at Portman Road, playing 178 times until his departure for Millwall in 2019.

And in two months time, the veteran goalkeeper will come face-to-face with his former club for the very first time, with their paths not crossing due to Town's time in League One.

Bialkowski has offered praise to his former side, saying to the South London Press: “I said when they got promoted that they were going to be the dark horses.

“I’ve watched them play last season. It is probably easier for them to play in the Championship than it was in League One.

“Credit to them and their manager, they are playing really good football and scoring goals.

"I’m really looking forward to that game - I’ve played a few friendlies against them before but not a proper match.

“It’s a long season, it will be interesting to see if they can keep it up.”