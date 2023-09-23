Ipswich Town have been one of the surprise packages of the early stages of the Championship season.

The Tractor Boys are in the mix at the top of the table so far, and look like they could challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna’s side are in their first campaign back in the second tier after gaining promotion from League One last year.

The Suffolk outfit had a busy summer of transfer activity preparing for their return to the second tier and they have not disappointed so far.

While some tipped them for being competitive from the get go, there is still a difference between expectation and delivering on that pre-season hype.

Away wins over the likes of Sunderland and Southampton have only further strengthened the case for why they can be a top two contender this term.

What is the latest Ipswich Town news?

This has made them one of the most exciting sides in the entire division.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding McKenna’s side…

Russell Martin praise

The win over Southampton during the recent midweek round of fixtures has impressed many on-lookers.

That even includes Saints boss Russell Martin, who was very complimentary of the opposition following the 1-0 victory for the Tractor Boys.

The 37-year-old highlighted two key traits from McKenna’s side that he feels his players lack at the moment that will be crucial to any promotion challenge.

“We need to build energy and momentum,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

"Ipswich have that, and it’s carrying them through to a really good place, we don’t have that but we will find it.

McKenna responds to Gary Lineker praise

Former England striker Gary Lineker pinpointed Kieran McKenna as one of the best up-and-coming managers currently working outside of the Premier League.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast this week, the Match of the Day presenter was quick to mention the Ipswich boss when discussing exciting managers in the Championship.

McKenna has accepted the compliments but believes it doesn’t change anything regarding his focus on helping Ipswich improve.

“These things, of course, are nice. It's better to be spoken about in good terms than in other terms,” said McKenna, via TWTD.

“And as a manager, it can go both ways, and it can change very quickly.

“So, for me, it doesn't really change the focus. I've got a really big job to do here day to day, trying to improve these players and improve this team and keep on performing.

“I haven't got too much time for my focus to drift anything away from that.”

Transfer market remark

The transfer window closed just a few weeks ago but McKenna is already thinking about potential January plans.

The winter market is still a few months away, but managers up and down the divisions will already be planning for potential additions.

Ipswich will be no different, with the former Manchester United coach admitting that he wants to take a more active look at the international market in the future.

“It’s something that we are having a lot of ongoing discussions about internally,” said McKenna, via East Anglian Daily Times.

"Most football clubs would agree that it's great to have players from the local area, like we do, and it’s great to have a core from your country.

“But to take the team and the club to another level, we need to be really vigilant of players outside our market because the premium on British players is really high.”