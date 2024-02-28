Not many would've predicted that Ipswich Town would be in the race for promotion at this stage in the Championship season but with a quarter of the campaign to go, they remain just six points off the top of the table with fans daring to dream over back-to-back promotions at Portman Road.

A slight dip in form allowed Leeds to enter the fray for an automatic spot over January, but with many predicting that the Tractor Boys would continue to tumble and struggle to a play-off place, they've silenced critics with four wins from their previous four games - and have set up an almighty finish to the season. Football League World takes a look at the latest news surrounding the Suffolk outfit.

Leif Davis on Newcastle and West Ham radar

Left-back Leif Davis has been one of the standout performers for the Tractor Boys so far this season and as a result, he's fielded interest from elsewhere after a stellar season.

Newcastle and West Ham have reportedly taken an interest in his services, according to talkSPORT - though it would likely take a huge fee to convince Ipswich to part with him in the summer, especially so if they achieve a Premier League spot for next season.

Davis is unlikely to be the only Town player linked with a move away should the Tractor Boys fail to win promotion this term, such has been the quality of their performances in 2023/24.

Omari Hutchinson catching the eye

With fans being tantalised by the thought of having a Premier League transfer kitty to spend as we enter the business end of the Championship season, not many of a Tractor Boy persuasion will be entertaining the idea of any exits.

But one loanee in Omari Hutchinson could well find his way elsewhere for the start of next season. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Chelsea youngster has come under interest from ‘several European clubs’ who are monitoring his progress - though Chelsea are in control of the dead, with his move to Ipswich being labelled the perfect loan deal.

Ipswich Town - winger stats, Championship 2023/24 Games Goals Omari Hutchinson 32 5 Marcus Harness 30 4 Nathan Broadhead 30 11 Wes Burns 29 5

Ipswich Town linked with Man United youngster

Elsewhere, Manchester United youngster Will Fish has been linked with a move to Portman Road after they took an interest - though Middlesbrough and Sunderland are also thought to be keen on the on-loan Hibs defender.

Fish is only 21 years of age and having already featured in over 50 games for the Edinburgh-based side, he does seems a strong candidate to play first-team in the future - though he would likely not quite be ready for Ipswich just yet come the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp admits to watching Ipswich Town

It's not every day that would you find a manager of a team challenging for four trophies at the forefront of the footballing pyramid tuning into the Championship.

But that is exactly what Jurgen Klopp had been doing ahead of Liverpool's dramatic 1-0 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday - in which he namechecked the Tractor Boys for their intensity.

The German boss said: "I love the Championship, I watched Leeds vs Leicester last week. Wow. The football intensity in the Championship is absolutely insane. Saw West Brom recently, a real football-playing idea. Ipswich as well. The league is incredibly difficult."