Ipswich Town’s excellent start to life back in the Championship doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon.

The Tractor Boys came into this campaign with high expectations, but not many may have predicted they were going to be this good.

Kieran McKenna’s men sit in second place, five points adrift of Leicester City with a game in hand, and have only lost one game so far in the league.

It is still very early in the campaign, but Ipswich fans will be dreaming of what could possibly happen this season if their performances continue in this way.

While Ipswich prepare for their next encounter, here we have looked at the latest news coming out of the football club…

Kieran McKenna issues a warning to Ipswich Town players

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has warned his players that things can quickly change in football after their impressive start to the 2023/24 season.

As mentioned, the Tractor Boys are sitting in the automatic places and have won 11 of the 13 league games they have played so far.

There is only Leicester City, who are ahead of Ipswich, and while many think they are among the favourites for promotion, McKenna wants to keep his players grounded.

He said, via Suffolk News: “I think the halfway point in the season is a natural point to take stock.

"But then, even having said that, there are lots of teams in the history of the Championship who go on to have a storming second half of the season, and there are teams who've been at the top of the Championship who go on to have a very different second half of the season.

"Every manager's probably different, teams will be looking at it in a different way, but my belief, my experience, is that things can change very, very quickly, and it's not too wise to look too much past your next performance."

Leif Davis reaction to Ipswich Town’s win over Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich’s Leif Davis has revealed that it was nice for them to get “one over” Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, as the Tractor Boys picked up all three points.

Ipswich failed to beat the Pilgrims last season, but they put that to bed on Saturday, as goals from George Hirst and Marcus Harness after Bali Mumba’s own goal were enough to seal a 3-2 win.

Davis was important in their promotion campaign last season and has continued to be in this one, and it seems the fact they didn’t beat Plymouth was not forgotten by Davis.

He said, via TWTD: “It was a good game to be a part of today. After last year we wanted to get one over on them, they obviously scored a last-minute equaliser here at home, and we were beaten away at their place, so it felt good to get the three points and help get the three goals as well.

“We just had to concentrate on our own game. It was said yesterday and this morning that we’d like to get one over them, and we did and got the three points. But we’ve just got to focus on ourselves and the games.

“Before the games we don’t worry about other teams, we just concentrate on ourselves and doing the things that we do right.

“They are a good team, that’s why they came up with us [last season]. They’ve got some very good players, and you’ve seen early doors they went 1-0 up with a great finish.

“They’re a very good team, but we weren’t at our best in the first half. We still created a lot of chances which we should’ve been ahead a bit more. At the end of the day, we got the three points no matter how it came.”

Daniel Farke on Leeds United and Ipswich Town gap

As we know, Ipswich are in second place and quite comfortably, as they hold a nine-point lead over third-place Leeds United and have a game in hand on the Yorkshire side.

Leeds’ slow start and Ipswich’s fast one mean that the Yorkshire side are already playing catch-up with the two run-away leaders of the division.

However, this isn’t something that concerns Daniel Farke, as he doesn’t see the table as being important until the 40-game mark.

He said, via The Yorkshire Post: “The difference to Ipswich or whatever is not important to me. The table is for me just important after 40 games.

"Also don't like that you always have to be concerned about something, so if someone would have offered the position three after a really difficult summer break in the end of August that we will be in position three and in the top six with a proper point tally, I think many people would have settled that would be great if you're in this position."