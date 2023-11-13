The Tractor Boys continued their immense campaign on Saturday with victory over Swansea City at Portman Road.

Ipswich earned promotion from the third tier earlier this year, and so far the club have taken the Championship by storm, having lost just one of their first 16 league games and winning 12 of them. On Saturday, The Tractor Boys hosted Swansea and surprisingly went a goal down as the Swans' Jay Fulton took the lead.

Ipswich would come back and score two first-half goals followed by a second-half George Hirst penalty to wrap up the victory. Swansea did pull one back late on, but it wasn't enough to upset the Tractor Boys. It was far from Ipswich's finest performance of the season, but once again they dug deep to get the three points. Manager Kieran McKenna and centre-back Luke Woolfenden spoke to the media after the game, and a goal scoring record was matched.

"We reacted really well" - McKenna

The opening goal was a disappointing one to concede for McKenna's men. Talking to the club's media, he said "We've condeded another early goal from the first shot that the opposition have had, so same story really, it makes it tougher, but we reacted really well". Ipswich became a real threat following the goal, with McKenna stating "in the first half we could've scored any amount of goals, I thought we were such a threat."

The final stages of the game became scrappy for Ipswich despite their two-goal lead. McKenna explained, "I didn't enjoy the last 15 minutes. I thought we got a bit sloppy against the 10 men, but there's lots and lots of good things in there aswell."

Jack Taylor scored a beautiful goal to level the scoring in the first half, and his boss was full of praise. "Big credit to Jack because that's the quality that he's got, he's already shown it. He's thoroughly deserved his chance to come into the team today, and he took his chance, which is exactly what you have to do".

Despite the Tractor Boys picking up all three points, there were things to be learned for McKenna. "On another day we could've won today clear, but on the other hand, we have to accept in the 99th minute they're crossing the ball into our box at 3-2, which never should've been the case", said the 37-year-old.

"It's about sticking to our principles, sticking to our values as a team and doing that for 90 minutes. We didn't do that for 90 minutes today, but we did it for more than enough to win the game."

Luke Woolfenden critical of performance

Like his gaffer, Woolfenden saw things from his side's performance that didn't please him despite the victory. In his post-match interview for the club's media he stated,"We didn't start brilliantly, but after that I thought we were in control until probably the last 20 minutes when we're sloppy. We started trying to go for another goal and everyone's trying to get on the scoresheet. That happens when they have a man less, everyone's eyes light up."

"The mood in the dressing room is probably almost a bit like we've dropped points because we're disappointed with how we've finished the game, said the 25-year-old.

The centre-back, who played the whole 90 minutes, explained "I don't think it was the perfect performance, everyone in there knows that, it's certainly something we're going to look at."

Matching a club goal record

Saturday's 3-2 victory over Swansea meant that a club record of most home league goals scored in a calendar year was matched, as highlighted by TWTD, with 63 goals in 2023 thanks to George Hirst's penalty. In 1956 and 1957, Ipswich reached the 63-goal mark after 23 games, but Kieran McKenna's current side have matched that feat in four fewer games.

Ipswich have had a remarkable 2023, and this statistic proves that. With five games to go at Portman Road until 2024 comes along, there's no doubt that the record will be smashed.