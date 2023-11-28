Highlights Ipswich Town's recent form has been disappointing, with only one league win in their last four games.

Manager Kieran McKenna acknowledges the need to improve defensively, particularly from set pieces, after conceding goals in three consecutive games.

Former Ipswich star Mick Mills expresses concern about the team's defensive performance, emphasizing the need for improved play in front of the goalkeeper.

Ipswich Town find themselves in a slight rut as after their first away defeat of the season against West Bromwich Albion they have now only won one league game in their last four.

The Tractor Boys started the season in sensational fashion, coming up from League One and dominating in the Championship to the point it looked like, alongside Leicester City, they would go up automatically.

However, a draw away at Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City was quickly followed up with another draw against Rotherham United, and with both of those sides in poor form, it was certainly a disappointing way to drop points.

They got over those games with a closely contested 3-2 win over Swansea City before the international break, but they returned to action with a 2-0 loss to West Brom, so there has inevitably been a lot of reaction to that loss.

Here, we round up all the latest Ipswich news...

Kieran McKenna makes strong admission about his Ipswich side

In the loss to West Brom, Ipswich conceded an early goal to Daniel Furlong as he headed in from a corner after just five minutes and they found it difficult to get back into the game.

After the defeat, McKenna admitted that his side must improve from set-pieces as speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk he said: "That's three games in a row, we've conceded a set play.

"I don't think we've conceded a set play, from a corner or wide free-kick, in the league until that point.

"The goal comes at the start again, it's not something we're ignoring.

"I could feel a really good atmosphere about us at the start of the game, but the first corner they get, we don't defend it well enough and they score a goal - but if that corner had come in the 35th minute, we still would have had to defend it better."

It's something that McKenna will want to sort before it really becomes an issue.

Former Ipswich star Mick Mills is concerned

Ipswich Town legend Mick Mills has expressed some concern after the West Brom defeat, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk.

He said: "If you set something up heavily defensively, that means there should not be any leaks there.

"The opposition should not even see the goalkeeper, let alone make him the best player on the pitch, in this sort of period while we are in the Championship, Vaclav Hladky has been the best player too many times for me.

“So that has been a concern because that tells me that people in front of him are not quite at the top of their game and I think it has been carried forward okay because, up the other end of the pitch, we have an abundance of goalscorers and match winners."

McKenna expects players to learn from the defeat for Millwall

Luckily for Ipswich Town, it is a quick turnaround as on Wednesday they face Millwall at home who have had two games under their new manager Joe Edwards.

McKenna will be expecting a response as he thinks the defeat will be a good thing for his players as he said: "It's going to be about what we take from each defeat and how we respond in the next game.

"We don't want to lose, but the players gave everything again, and we'll be stronger for it."

A win will be vital for his side as they need to keep up with Leicester City as well as not letting the chasing pack catch them up, as Leeds United in third place are only seven points behind them.