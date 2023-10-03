Highlights Ipswich Town have adapted quickly to life back in the Sky Bet Championship and have shown their capability to establish themselves in the second tier.

Ipswich Town are having a fine season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and can be really happy with the job that they have done in adapting quickly to life back in the second tier.

The fight back from Sky Bet League One proved a tough one but eventually they got the job done and they have shown that they are more than capable of establishing themselves back in the second tier quickly.

Indeed, early form will have them dreaming of a straight promotion to the Premier League, which would be some story, but time will have to tell with that one.

Here, though, is some of the latest news to come out of the club...

Vaclav Hladky up for selection fight

Hladky found himself playing very little for Ipswich last year with Christian Walton in charge of the number one spot, but an injury to the latter has seen Hladky given a chance and he has duly stepped up, playing a key part in the good form Ipswich have enjoyed so far this year.

Indeed, he's up for keeping that place, too, judging by quotes he's given on the matter:

"Obviously I want to play and at the moment I think I deserve to keep playing," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I'm working hard every day, I'm trying to help the team."

Carlton Palmer discusses Kieran McKenna future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former player Carlton Palmer has given his thoughts on Kieran McKenna and his future as Ipswich boss.

McKenna has been excellent ever since his arrival at Portman Road, and that naturally has seen him linked with potential moves away from the club to the Premier League.

Indeed, Palmer was discussing potential interest from Crystal Palace for when Roy Hodgson steps down, with him saying:

"It’s every manager’s dream, like every player, to manage and play at the highest level and Kieran McKenna will be no different. It’s believed Crystal Palace are eyeing him as a possibility for replacing Roy Hodgson.

“Without doubt, Kieran would be a good fit for Palace but, no disrespect, I think Kieran is heading right to the top of the manager’s game.

“As I’ve said before, Kieran is at a club where the owners have money and they are backing him. He won’t leave Ipswich in the short-term. They’re sitting in second place in the Championship and they’re six points ahead of Cardiff, who occupy the last play-off spot."

Leif Davis reflects on Leeds United exit

Finally, former Leeds United full-back Leif Davis has reflected on moving away from the side to join Ipswich.

Davis joined the Tractor Boys last year with Leeds still in the Premier League and Ipswich in the third tier, though both are now in the same division of course.

Davis is clearly happy with the move, too, with him telling TWTD:

“I always felt confident that I was making the right move, even if it was two leagues down at the time I joined. I was 100 per cent right to make the move and I’ve never regretted it.

“I’m not just happy here, I’m very grateful to the club for bringing me here and I will always do whatever I can for them.”

It's certainly been a massively positive start to the season for Ipswich Town and the plan will have to be that they continue with this momentum and see where it takes them.

They'll feel as though they are good enough to stay inside the top six this year given what we have seen so far, but of course there remains a long way to go and time will ultimately have to tell as to what they can achieve.