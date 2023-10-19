Ipswich Town will be eager to get back to action as a trip to South Yorkshire awaits.

The Tractor Boys have continued to dominate the Championship as they look to continue their perfect October with a third win on the trot, sweeping aside Hull City and Preston North End to extend their gap on the chasing pack for automatic promotion.

Nine league victories from 11 outings has seen Ipswich defy even the highest of expectations, beating the likes of Sunderland, Southampton and Cardiff City during such storming run.

Nevertheless, a long road ahead remains for the Suffolk outfit if back-to-back promotions is to become a reality come May.

In the meantime, FLW have looked at the latest news coming out of Portman Road with some information potentially having an impact on their trip to the New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United this weekend.

Axel Tuanzebe continues road to Ipswich debut

Axel Tuanzebe is making progress with his involvement in Ipswich's matchday squads not far out of sight, according to East Anglian Daily Times.

The former Manchester United defender featured in an in-house match last week, playing 60 minutes, with both Tuanzebe and Christian Walton involved as they build their way back to full match fitness of long layoffs.

The trip to Rotherham, however, has come too soon for the 25-year-old, as stated by Kieran McKenna in the pre-match press conference, though it is encouraging signs for the player after his last outing came back on March 18 for Stoke City.

Former Ipswich Town defender leaves League One club

Mark Kennedy became the latest head coach to depart in the early stages of the season with Lincoln City languishing in 16th place in the third tier.

The former defender played for the likes of Millwall, Liverpool and Manchester City before settling at Wolverhampton Wanderers from the 2001/02 season onwards, playing 167 league matches in the West Midlands.

Subsequent stints at Cardiff City and Crystal Palace followed before seeing out his career with Ipswich Town, where he played 33 times in the Championship prior to his retirement in 2012.

The Irish international later became involved in Ipswich's academy setup, coaching the U21s as he progressed into the managerial world.

Ipswich team news to face the Millers

Wes Burns is seeing a specialist regarding the shoulder injury sustained on international duty with Wales, with the winger forced off after 15 minutes in his nation's 4-0 win over Gibraltar.

The 28-year-old has featured in all 11 Championship matches this campaign, scoring in the 3-0 win over Hull City earlier this month, while boss Kieran McKenna hoping his star attacker will not be out of action for long.

Speaking to official club media, he said: "It will depend on whether it’s a surgical repair or a conservative treatment. If it’s a surgical repair, it’s months, but there is positivity about the chances of being able to heal it through other methods.

“If that is the case then it would be more weeks than months, so we should find out more with the specialist today and then monitor it."

Freddie Ladapo, meanwhile, will be unable to face his former club after sustaining an Achilles injury in training.