Ipswich Town land 21-year-old from EFL club

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee, as was confirmed on the club’s website.

The 21-year-old has arrived at Portman Road on a three-year deal after an impressive last half a season or so with the Brewers.

Ahadme spent the first half of last season on loan at Portsmouth from Norwich City, failing to trouble the scorers in five League One outings before making the permanent switch to the Pirelli Stadium in January of this year.

Eight goals in 22 appearances for the Brewers was enough to convince the Tractor Boys that Ahadme has what it takes to be involved in a third tier promotion push, joining Kieran McKenna’s side sat second in the table.

Tyreece John-Jules, Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson may be hard to budge in his pathway to the first team in Suffolk, but with the introduction of five substitutions in the EFL, Ahadme will likely be utilised from the bench in the coming weeks.

We brought you the exclusive this morning that Ahadme was in talks with the Tractor Boys and the Brewers’ chances of staying up in League One have taken a significant dent with the deal getting over the line this evening.

The Verdict

With Joe Pigott leaving the club this summer, albeit on loan, and McKenna currently selecting a front two, it is wise to have four striking options and having played in the area before it was possibly quite a simple decision for Ahadme and his representatives to make.

There are similarities between Ahadme and Jackson in terms of the style of striker that they are, but at just 21 the former could be looked on more favourably.

In the Tractor Boys’ fourth season since relegation to League One promotion is expected, and it will be interesting to how Ahadme handles that pressure if relied upon with regularity at the top of the pitch.