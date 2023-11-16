Highlights Ipswich Town fans can be optimistic about the future of Omari Hutchinson, as manager Kieran McKenna believes the Chelsea winger will remain on loan until the end of the season.

Chelsea's recent attacking success under Mauricio Pochettino and the presence of players like Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer diminish the need to recall Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's continued development and regular playing time at Ipswich, where he is thriving and gaining valuable experience, make a recall to Chelsea unlikely.

When it comes to season-long loan moves, there is usually a risk for the recruiting club, that an individual's parent club could take the decision to recall them midway through a campaign.

That of course, can turn these moves into something of a gamble, in that sides may become somewhat reliant on a player who could be taken away from without them being able to do anything about it.

In those eventualities, clubs then find themselves needing to source a replacement for those that have moved on, but must do so without receiving any funds from a sale as a player simply returns to the club he is contracted to.

As a result, the latest comments from Kieran McKenna about the short term future of Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson, ought to be welcome news to those of an Ipswich Town persuasion.

What is the latest on Omari Hutchinson's future?

Back in the summer transfer window, Hutchinson joined Ipswich on a season-long loan move from Chelsea.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

That switch to Portman Road came after the 20-year-old had previously made just two senior appearances during his time with the Blues.

Since then, the right-winger has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time.

Those contributions have helped Ipswich, in their first season back in the Championship after four years in League One, mount a push for a second consecutive promotion.

McKenna's side currently sit second in the Championship table, eight points clear of the play-off places, meaning some of those around the club, may well be dreaming of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Now it seems as though McKenna himself, is confident that Hutchinson will be available to see this latest push for promotion by Ipswich, through to the end.

When asked recently whether he thinks Hutchinson could be recalled by Chelsea when they have the opportunity to do so in January, the Ipswich boss suggested he is confident that the winger will instead be allowed to stay at Portman Road until the end of the season.

Given the current circumstances that surround both Hutchinson's time at Ipswich, and how things are going at Chelsea right now, you can certainly understand why McKenna holds that belief as we approach the turn of the year.

Why does McKenna's confidence about keeping Hutchinson beyond January make sense?

After a somewhat slow start to the campaign, it certainly seems as though Chelsea are starting to click now under Mauricio Pochettino, certainly in an attacking sense at least.

Having followed up their 4-1 win over Tottenham on Monday night with a thrilling 4-4 draw with treble winners Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, the Blues have now found the net eight times in their last two league games.

As a result, there may be a growing confidence around Stamford Bridge that they have the attacking firepower required to get the goals they need this season, especially when they have the likes of summer signing Christopher Nkunku - previously prolific at Leipzig - to return from injury as well.

Consequently, Chelsea may not feel the need to bring Hutchinson back to Stamford Bridge to address those issues, when he is still yet to produce regular goals for Ipswich this season.

Indeed, with another of the Blues' summer signings, Cole Palmer, developing into a key man for the Blues, taking on a considerable amount of responsibility, both in how he takes the game to opposition defences in and open play, and stepping up from the penalty spot, in Hutchinson's right wing position, that does not look to be a position they need to add to right now.

That sentiment is further enhanced by the availability of Noni Madueke, another exciting prospect capable of making an impact, providing back-up in that position, meaning there appears little need to recall Hutchinson in the interests of depth either.

As a result, recalling Hutchinson in January as it stands, would seemingly do little to aid his development, due to the challenge the 20-year-old would face in breaking into the starting XI ahead of those two to get the game time he needs to further his career.

By contrast, remaining at Ipswich, where he is not only playing regularly, but enjoying success and dealing with the pressure of being expected to succeed week in, week out, ought to be providing him with the sort of experience will be able to learn from and use later in his career.

That therefore, means there would seemingly be little need for Chelsea to recall Hutchinson from that stint at Ipswich, with the intention of loaning him out to another club elsewhere either.

As a result, you can certainly understand why McKenna does seem to be in a confident mood when it comes to the future of Hutchinson, as there would seemingly be little reason for him not to still be at Ipswich, beyond the end of January.