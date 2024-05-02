Highlights Agbonlahor predicts McKenna to stay at Ipswich post-promotion, predicts a bright future for the manager.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted Kieran McKenna will remain at Ipswich Town if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old has been linked with the likes of West Ham and Brighton in recent weeks amid the Tractor Boys’ impressive Championship campaign.

McKenna took charge at Portman Road in December 2021, with the team competing in the mid-table of League One.

He has earned a lot of plaudits for overseeing their rise to Premier League promotion contention in the time since, guiding them to the Championship last year.

Ipswich can earn back-to-back promotions on Saturday if they earn at least a point against Huddersfield Town at home.

Gabriel Agbonlahor predicts Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich future

Agbonlahor believes there is no way that McKenna will walk away from Ipswich if the club seals promotion to the Premier League this weekend.

He has claimed that he could walk into a bigger club by being patient and waiting another year anyway, so he should stick with the Suffolk outfit in the top flight.

“He could come up with Ipswich, get relegated in bottom spot and then still get himself a very good club – or stay at Ipswich,” said Agbonlahor, via Talksport.

“He’s not going to leave a team that’s been promoted twice. Come on.

“Not a prayer will he do that.

“Ipswich will do all they can – a new contract, transfer promises – to keep him at the club.”

Ipswich moved themselves into pole position for the second automatic promotion place on Tuesday evening with their 2-1 win over Coventry City.

Goals from Kieffer Moore and Cameron Burgess earned the Tractor Boys a massively important three points, putting them three clear of Leeds United.

A point on Saturday would cap off a remarkable rise for the club over the last 12 months, having come second in the League One table last year.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich record

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 130 74 36 20 56.92

McKenna has overseen 130 games as manager of Ipswich since joining the club in December 2021, winning 74 times.

This is his first role in management, having previously worked as an underage coach at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Northern Irishman was also an assistant coach to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time at Old Trafford before making the move to Portman Road.

Their opponents on Saturday, Huddersfield, will be seeking a win themselves as it is the only result that could help their survival bid.

Failure to win will guarantee the Terriers’ relegation to League One for next season.

McKenna speculation is no surprise

McKenna has done a remarkable job at Portman Road, so it comes as no surprise that he is being linked with Premier League jobs.

He rejected a potential move to Crystal Palace earlier this season, indicating he intends to remain loyal to Ipswich.

However, that won’t stop other clubs from attempting to poach the manager for the next term, especially with West Ham likely in need of a David Moyes replacement if the Scot doesn’t renew his contract.

But Agbonlahor is right that McKenna’s stock shouldn’t fall too far even if Ipswich go straight back down next year, so he should enjoy a campaign in the top flight with the club if they get the point they need this weekend.