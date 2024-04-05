Norwich City host automatic promotion chasers Ipswich Town on Saturday for the televised lunchtime clash, which will be the latest installment of the East-Anglian Derby, and only the second fixture between the two sides since February 2019.

The two bitter rivals met for the first time in nearly five years in the East Anglia derby back in December, which certainly heightened anticipation ahead of the face off at Portman Road, in a clash that finished 2-2.

Norwich have had much the better of recent fixtures and Ipswich have not beaten the Canaries since 2009, but their ambition remains the Premier League. Norwich themselves are also vying for a place in the Premier League, and hoping to secure a play-off spot, and it's not inconceivable that they could potentially face Ipswich should their rivals lose out to Leeds United and Leicester City in the race for the top two spots.

Kieran McKenna's side are currently on course to win promotion to the Premier League in their first season back in the second tier after finishing second in League One last year, sitting top of the pile ahead of the early kick-off tomorrow.

This is the Tractor Boys' first season back in the second-tier in four years, whilst the Canaries are enduring their second consecutive Championship season, having been relegated from the top-flight in 2022.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich warning against Norwich

McKenna has been full of praise pre-match for Ipswich's great rivals, and has warned that his side will have to play extremely well in order to get the better of David Wagner and co.

Speaking via the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna said: “They’re certainly in good form.

“They’ve been a strong side all season to be honest. With the squad that they have, and with an experienced manager, you would always expect them to do well in the division.

“They’ve been in very good home form. They’ve got one of the most prolific strikers in the division back fit (Josh Sargent), so that makes a difference. But I don’t see too much drastically different in what they do.

“David’s done a good job in terms of bringing stability there, especially with some of the criticism that he probably faced.

“They are a good side and we’ll give them our full respect. We know we’re going to have to play really, really well."

Norwich City v Ipswich Town

Form can often go out of the window for games such as these, but Norwich being at home may give them somewhat of an edge, where they have been formidable of late, winning the last seven games in a row at Carrow Road.

Norwich have hit that good form at just the right time and will hope to keep that unbeaten run going against their neighbours. However, it is the Tractor Boys who have the edge historically, though. They have won 43, drawn 23, and lost 42 of the East-Anglian derby fixtures.

They will also be full of confidence themselves, winning eight of the last nine league games, making it a battle of two titans at the moment in terms of current form.

The game is potentially pivotal in deciding the automatic and play-off places and Norwich will hope to have something to say about both of those things in what is the Championship's most eye-catching fixture this weekend.