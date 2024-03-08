Kieran McKenna has been shortlisted by German outfit VfB Stuttgart as a potential future manager.

According to Bild, the Ipswich Town boss is being considered as someone that could replace Sebastian Hoeneß upon the 41-year-old’s eventual departure.

McKenna has been praised for the role he has played in the Tractor Boys’ rise from mid-table in League One to Premier League promotion contenders.

This has led to speculation over his future at Portman Road, with a number of clubs being linked with potentially hiring him, including Crystal Palace.

However, he has remained with the Suffolk club as they fight for a top two spot in the Championship.

Stuttgart’s McKenna interest

Hoeneß has earned a lot of plaudits for his work at Stuttgart, with his side currently sitting third in the German top flight, and recently signed a new deal to keep him with the club until the summer of 2027.

However, he has been linked with Bayern Munich following confirmation Thomas Tuchel will depart the club at the end of the season.

The promising, young coach has a family connection to the Bavarian club due to being the former president Uli Hoeneß’ nephew.

While it is unlikely he will replace Tuchel in the summer, Stuttgart are already planning for life after Hoeneß due to the speculation surrounding his future.

This has led the Bundesliga club to shortlist McKenna as a potential future option, with the director of football Fabian Wohlgemuth believed to be impressed by the work he’s achieved at Ipswich.

The 37-year-old has been in charge at Portman Road since December 2021, and has guided the team back to the Championship.

Ipswich are fighting for a place back in the Premier League this year, and promotion could help end some of the speculation over McKenna’s future, at least in the short-term.

The Northern Irishman has a contract with the Suffolk outfit until the summer of 2027.

Ipswich Town league position

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship table, two points clear of Leeds United in third.

A dramatic 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Tuesday evening saw McKenna’s side maintain their place inside the automatic promotion places.

But with 10 games to go, it is far from certain that the Tractor Boys will earn a top flight spot for next season.

Next up for Ipswich is a trip away to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Interest in McKenna is no surprise

McKenna has done an excellent job with Ipswich, and promotion to the Premier League would be a fantastic achievement this year if they can get over the line.

But their rise was always going to attract the interest of clubs elsewhere, so this should come as no surprise.

A move to Stuttgart won’t happen anytime soon given Hoeneß’ new contract, but it would also be an unexpected move from McKenna regardless.

While the opportunity to work in the Bundesliga would be quite exciting, especially if Champions League football is also on offer, McKenna is unlikely to walk away from Portman Road anytime in the near future given their Premier League push.