Highlights The Football Association of Ireland is searching for potential new managers for the men's national team, and Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is on their shortlist.

The current manager, Stephen Kenny, has struggled to achieve positive results during his time in charge.

While the FAI considers Lee Carsley and Rafa Benitez as potential replacements, it is unlikely that McKenna will leave Ipswich due to their promotion ambitions and strong start to the season.

The Football Association of Ireland are on the search for potential new managers of the men’s national team and, according to the Independent, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is one of the names high up on the shortlist.

A difficult Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, that pit Ireland against France, the Netherlands and Greece, has seen the team suffer two more defeats during the September break.

A 2-0 loss away to France and a 2-1 defeat at home to the Dutch has seen speculation surround the future of current manager Stephen Kenny.

Kenny has been in the position since 2020, but has been unable to get good results during his time at the helm.

Who are the FAI looking at as potential next managers?

England U21 manager Lee Carsley is a priority target for the FAI, but it is expected that the English FA will resist any moves for the former Ireland international.

Carsley is tipped as a potential replacement to Gareth Southgate given the positive work he has done during his time at youth level.

The 49-year-old is currently on a year-to-year rolling contract with the FA, so could be an attainable target for the FAI, but it remains to be seen whether he would accept the position given the links to the England manager role.

Rafa Benitez’s name has also been suggested as a potential replacement for Kenny, with the Spaniard currently in charge at Celta Vigo in La Liga.

However, it is believed that any approach for the veteran coach would be very expensive, which could put off the FAI.

McKenna is also on the shortlist of possible candidates as the FAI draw up their plans for the future of the senior men’s national side.

Is Kieran McKenna likely to leave Ipswich for the Ireland manager’s role?

The FAI are not optimistic that a deal can be done to bring the Ipswich boss to Ireland.

McKenna has received a lot of praise for his work during his time at Portman Road, leading the team to promotion to the Championship last season.

Ipswich have made a positive start to the new campaign and the club is aiming to compete for another promotion as they seek a return to the Premier League.

This promotion ambition is seen as a stumbling block for the FAI in their pursuit of the Ipswich manager.

The Tractor Boys are currently second in the Championship table, having earned an impressive 12 points from a possible 15.

McKenna’s side return to action this weekend with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday on 16 September.

Would Kieran McKenna be a good appointment as the next Ireland manager?

McKenna would be an ideal candidate to replace Kenny at this stage.

The Irish team has evolved under the former Derry City manager, with Kenny bringing in a more progressive style of play along with a younger shape to the squad, but he has been unable to get the required results to have secure job safety.

McKenna’s attacking brand of football would be a welcome sight for Irish football supporters and he has the potential to bring the results needed to qualify for major tournaments.

He could work with exciting prospects such as Evan Ferguson, Jason Knight and Nathan Collins, but it would be surprising if he walked away from Ipswich to take on the role.