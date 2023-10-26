Highlights Ipswich Town's Wes Burns is unlikely to require surgery for his shoulder injury, which is a welcome boost for the team.

Burns has been an integral player for Ipswich, contributing 23 goals and 20 assists in 100 appearances since joining in 2021.

The positive update from the specialist suggests that Burns could return to the team around the November international break.

Ipswich Town look to have been handed a welcome injury boost with regards to the fitness of Wes Burns.

That's after Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna revealed the winger is not expected to need surgery on a shoulder injury picked up on international duty with Wales earlier this month.

What is Burns' situation at Ipswich?

Burns has been a key player for Ipswich, ever since he made the move to Portman Road from Fleetwood Town back in the summer of 2021.

During his time with the club, the winger has scored 23 goals and provided 20 assists in 100 appearances in all competitions, helping them to promotion to the Championship last season.

That form has seen the 28-year-old break into the Welsh national team, although that came at a cost earlier this month, when he was out of his country's 4-0 friendly win over Gibraltar.

Speaking previously about that setback, McKenna had revealed that Burns was due to see a specialist about the injury to determine whether there was a need for surgery on that blow.

At the time, it was suggested that the winger would be out for months if surgery was required, but that he could otherwise be back in weeks.

Now it seems as though McKenna and Ipswich have been handed a positive update with regards to Burns' fitness situation.

What has McKenna said about Burns' injury situation?

With Burns having now seen that specialist about his shoulder injury, it seems a timescale for his return has been set, with the prognosis an encouraging one for Ipswich.

Providing an update on Burns - and striker Freddie Ladapo, who has been out recently with an Achilles problem - after his side's 1-0 win away at Bristol City on Wednesday night, McKenna was quoted by The East Anglian Daily Times as saying: "Wes had a good report from the specialist. The specialist is hopeful that he won't need surgery.

"If that's the case, it'll be a different sort of rehabilitation and we'll have him back around the [November] international break, which would be a pretty good outcome from where we were.

"Freddie's progressing well. He wasn't ready for tonight, but we'll see how he is in the next few days."

Burns still has just over two years remaining on his current contract with Ipswich, securing his future with the Tractor Boys until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Where are Ipswich in the Championship?

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, Ipswich have made an excellent start to life back in the Championship.

The Tractor Boys have won ten of their 12 league games so far this season, meaning they currently sit second in the Championship, nine points clear of the play-off places, with a game in hand.

McKenna's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road.

This news on the winger will no doubt be a relief for those of an Ipswich Town persuasion.

Burns is an important player for this squad, who has the ability to make an impact for them at this level.

As a result, this will be a boost for the Tractor Boys that they could have him back earlier than might have been the case, which also eases the pressure on the rest of the squad to fill that void.

This will also be a positive for Burns himself, who is surely going to want play a part of, and enjoy, the success that Ipswich are experiencing in this current period.