Ipswich Town will be concerned if Roberto De Zerbi is appointed Barcelona manager this summer, as Brighton and Hove Albion could look to replace him with Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys are flying under McKenna this season, and his excellent work at Portman Road will no doubt be putting Premier League clubs on red alert, including Brighton.

Spanish newspaper Diario Sport claims that Barcelona President Joan Laporta is considering the possibility of De Zerbi replacing Xavi, who will leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Nowadays, there is a managerial merry-go-round in England's top flight with sackings and departures regularly happening, meaning managerial positions always become vacant.

There could be one at Brighton very soon, and McKenna may well be considered.

McKenna would be a good fit for Brighton

At the end of December, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported that both Brighton and Crystal Palace were interested in acquiring the services of McKenna.

However, with the recent appointment of Austrian boss Oliver Glasner at Palace, the Eagles won't be going for McKenna this summer unless things go badly at Selhurst Park.

McKenna's experience both in coaching and management make him an ideal fit for Brighton. After spells in charge of the under 18s at both Tottenham and Manchester United, McKenna was promoted to first-team coach at Old Trafford in 2018 before taking the Ipswich job in December 2021.

Having worked as part of the Spurs set-up when Mauricio Pochettino was there and at United when José Mourinho managed the club, McKenna has shown he has learned a lot.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, McKenna was involved a lot more with United's first-team, which no doubt stood him in good stead in taking the Ipswich job.

Kieran McKenna record at Ipswich Town (2021-present) Played Won Drawn Lost Win% 118 67 33 18 56.78

Source: Soccerway

At Ipswich, McKenna plays an attacking brand of football and the team are good at building from the back, just like Brighton.

Last season, the Tractor Boys earned 98 points and scored 101 league goals. This saw them promoted from League One and during the course of the season they kept nine clean sheets in a row – a club record.

There's no doubt that McKenna's track record and playing style suits Brighton, and he'd be potentially able to build on the strong foundations built by Graham Potter and De Zerbi in time.

Hard to see De Zerbi turning down Barcelona

Should De Zerbi remain at Brighton over the summer, McKenna will likely stay at Ipswich.

But if Barcelona came knocking, it's hard to see De Zerbi turning down this opportunity. After all, it was Pep Guardiola's side who inspired him to go into coaching.

The current Brighton boss told Sky Sports: "I became a coach because of him (Guardiola). I don't know if it's a good thing or not, but I became a coach for him because I loved his Barcelona and I studied him a lot."

Diario Sport understands that former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick is also interested in the job, but Barcelona haven't moved for him, and he is "not a priority" despite links.

De Zerbi, then, looks to be a real candidate to replace Xavi, something that will no doubt have Ipswich a little worried as they continue to compete for promotion to the Premier League.