Ipswich Town keeping tabs on 23-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window

Ipswich Town are believed to be keeping tabs on Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from the East Anglian Daily Times.

It is understood that the Blues are looking to bolster their options in the heart of midfield as they prepare for another season in League One.

Taylor featured on 34 occasions for Peterborough in the Championship last season as his side suffered relegation to the third-tier.

During his most recent campaign in League One, the 23-year-old managed to produce a host of impressive performances for Posh.

As well as scoring four goals from his central-midfield role, Taylor also provided three assists for his team-mates in 36 league appearances as Peterborough sealed promotion to the second-tier.

When you consider that Taylor’s current deal at Peterborough is set to run until 2024, Ipswich will have to submit a sizeable offer in order to have a chance of sealing a move for him.

Posh rejected a bid believed to be in the region of £2m for Taylor in 2020 from an unnamed club.

Set to return to League One later this year, Peterborough have already started to overhaul their squad as three players are set to leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts while Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Jorge Grant, Ryan Broom and Idris Kanu have all been placed on the transfer list.

The Verdict

If Ipswich are able to seal a deal for Taylor this summer, it could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by the club.

The midfielder knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level as he helped Peterborough clinch a place in the Championship last year by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in League One.

Although he failed to replicate these performance levels during the previous campaign, there is no reason why Taylor can’t go on to excel in an Ipswich shirt under the guidance of McKenna.

Taylor’s arrival could also force the likes of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans to step up their performance levels next season which in turn may have a positive impact on the Blues’ fortunes in the third-tier.