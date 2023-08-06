Highlights Ipswich Town are looking to strengthen their attacking options for the new Championship season.

Ipswich Town are keen on a move for Adam Armstrong this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Tractor Boys are seeking to bolster their attacking options for life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side earned automatic promotion back to the second tier, and are now looking to build a side capable of being competitive at this level.

The search for a new forward has been protracted, with a number of targets failing to materialise into concrete moves.

Would Adam Armstrong be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Armstrong is the latest name to emerge as a potential target, with the Southampton striker’s future up in the air.

It could take as much as £8 million to prise the 26-year-old away from St. Mary’s before the end of the summer window.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Armstrong would be a good addition to McKenna’s squad…

Declan Harte

Armstrong now has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Southampton, so would be a big get for a club in Ipswich’s position in that regard.

An £8 million fee would be a huge sign of their ambition to compete at the top end of the Championship immediately.

Armstrong’s record in the Championship is impressive, scoring 44 goals in his previous two campaigns in the division with Blackburn Rovers.

While he was never the most prolific player for the Saints in the top flight, he was still capable of competing at that level and performed well at times.

However, it does feel like he needs to take the step back down to the second tier regardless of whether it is with Southampton or someone else.

Ipswich could offer him a fresh start after a difficult last couple of years at St. Mary’s.

Southampton don’t appear keen to sell, but could be convinced with the right offer, so it is up to Ipswich just how much they want to sign the forward.

While ambitious, an £8 million fee is a lot of money to take a risk on any player at this level.

But if Armstrong can get back to his best and perform at the level he showed at Blackburn, then it could be a really solid signing for McKenna’s side.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a real coup for Ipswich.

The win at Sunderland proved there's a lot of quality in Kieran McKenna's squad, but they do need one or two additions, and a new forward is sure to be a priority.

Armstrong is someone who has shown he can be superb at this level, with an outstanding goal return at Blackburn. So, you would expect he could replicate that at Ipswich, and quickly become an important player.

Furthermore, he seems ideally suited to play with the likes of Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin.

This window is about quality over quantity for Ipswich, and this is the sort of signing they should be looking to make.