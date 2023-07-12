Despite being the big spenders in League One over the last couple of years, Ipswich Town are yet to really start splurging on new players since their promotion to the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's squad was expensively assembled in the third tier, with added additions in January such as Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead for seven-figure fees just giving the Tractor Boys that added boost to get them over the line.

Right now though, it is just Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor that has come through the arrivals door at Portman Road to bolster the engine room, but there are other areas of the pitch that need to be addressed as well before the Championship season begins in early August.

With veteran centre-back Richard Keogh departing this summer and McKenna sometimes playing with three at the back, there could be scope to add another defender into the mix.

And according to the East Anglian Daily Times, Town have Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty on their transfer radar following his impressive stint at Birmingham City last season in the Championship.

The 24-year-old is just one of a number of defender on McKenna's shopping list though as he looks to improve the options in his back-line for the step up in quality.

Who is Auston Trusty?

Starting off in the youth setup of MLS club Philadelphia Union, Trusty made his first senior appearance for Union's affiliate club Bethlehem Steel as a 17-year-old, staying with them for two seasons before getting his chance at Philadelphia.

Trusty's MLS debut came in March 2018 and played with regularity for two years, racking up 62 appearances in all competitions before being traded to the Colorado Rapids for $750,000 in allocation money plus a sell-on clause.

After two years with the Rapids, Trusty was snapped up by Premier League giants Arsenal in January 2022 for what was around a fee of £1.8 million, but after spending a few more months on loan in the USA, the centre-back was brought to England to play for Birmingham City for the 2022-23 season.

Trusty was a rock at the back for the Blues despite the fact they finished in the bottom half of the Championship last season, with the American scoring four times and playing a part in keeping 13 league clean sheets during his time on hte pitch.

And Trusty made such an impact that he was named City's Player of the Year - whilst they'd like him back for the upcoming season and the years that follow though, head coach John Eustace professed that he was a Premier League player in waiting.

What is Auston Trusty's current situation at Arsenal?

It's unknown as to how long Trusty's contract actually is at the Emirates Stadium, having signed a year-and-a-half ago.

But what we do know is that he will be allowed to leave for the right price this summer as the Gunners have evolved and improved significantly since he first arrived.

What the right price will be though remains to be seen - Arsenal will surely be looking to make profit on the £1.8 million they spent on the two-cap USA international but Ipswich have proven time and time again that they have money to spend, and this time they could be spending it on Trusty.