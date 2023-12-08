Highlights Ipswich, Watford, and Blackburn are all interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant in January.

Scherhant has featured for Hertha Berlin's first team, making 10 appearances last season in the Bundesliga.

The interested clubs will face competition and difficulties in securing Scherhant's transfer due to his long-term contract with Hertha Berlin.

Ipswich, Watford and Blackburn are all interested in signing Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant in the January window.

Derry Scherhant’s career so far

The 21-year-old is not a name that many fans in England will know, as he has spent his professional career with Hertha Berlin, and the bulk of his game time has come with their reserve side.

However, Scherhant, who can play in different attacking roles, has featured for the capital city side in the past two seasons, making ten appearances as they were relegated from the Bundesliga last time out.

In the current campaign, he has featured 11 times, scoring once, as Pal Dardai’s side sit 8th in the table, seven points away from the play-off place.

Championship interest emerges in Derry Scherhant

It does seem as though Scherhant’s form has caught the eye though, as Football Insider has revealed the Tractor Boys, the Hornets and Rovers are all considering making a move for the youngster in the New Year.

Ipswich are seeking reinforcements as they look to push for automatic promotion, whilst Watford and Blackburn will hope to be in the mix for a top six finish.

So, they are all looking to improve as they try to achieve their objectives, and Scherhant is someone who will add versatility and pace in the final third.

We know the importance of the January window, but it’s a notoriously difficult time to bring players in, and there are clubs who will be competing for the same players as they are trying to strengthen, as this proves.

Blackburn have been monitoring Derry Scherhant

Of course, the player will have a big decision to make if three offers do come in, but it’s Blackburn who have been pushing for Scherhant the most in the past.

It was widely reported in the summer that Jon Dahl Tomasson was desperate to sign the forward on loan, but an agreement couldn’t be reached before the deadline.

You would imagine that Scherhant would have more opportunities of first-team football at Ewood Park, particularly compared to Ipswich, so their long-term interest may give them the edge in this transfer race.

Yet, with Kieran McKenna’s side second in the table, they offer the most realistic path to the Premier League for Scherhant, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Hertha Berlin secure Derry Scherhant on long-term contract

However, doing a deal is not going to be straightforward for any of the interested clubs, as Scherhant signed a contract this summer that would keep him at Hertha Berlin until the summer of 2027.

Obviously, this means they are under no pressure to sell, and they will have promotion ambitions of their own this season.

That doesn’t mean a sale can be ruled out, as the German outfit did suffer financially after their drop to the second tier, and they may see this as an opportunity to bring some funds in for a player who is by no means a regular in the XI.