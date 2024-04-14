Highlights Ipswich Town are keen on a deal for Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer if promoted.

The Man City defender is currently on loan at Southampton.

Southampton reportedly have a £15 million deal lined up, but this falls through if they are not promoted.

Ipswich Town are eyeing a move for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis if they are promoted to the Premier League this season.

Harwood-Bellis is currently on loan at Ipswich's promotion rivals Southampton, but the Tractor Boys are reportedly keen on a permanent deal this summer.

Ipswich Town keen on Harwood-Bellis

That is according to a report on Sunday from Alan Nixon via Patreon, who claims that Ipswich are ready to pounce should they beat Southampton to promotion.

Interestingly, it has been reported previously by Nixon that Southampton have a permanent deal in place for Harwood-Bellis, and in this latest report, that is backed up.

Nixon now reiterates once again that if Southampton are promoted, Harwood-Bellis will sign for the Saints in a permanent £15 million transfer.

This fits with comments the defender himself made back in October, in which he expressed a desire for a permanent move to St Mary's if promoted.

"If we get promoted, yeah, 100 per cent. That’s the drive of the whole club, to get back to the Premier League, and that’s where I want to be," Harwood-Bellis told the Daily Echo at the back end of last year on whether he would be open to a permanent Southampton move.

“That’s the drive of the whole club, to get back to the Premier League, and that’s where I want to be. I wouldn’t have come here if that wasn’t the club’s ambition.

“If someone said to me, you’ll be playing for Southampton in the Premier League next year, I’d snap your hand off.

“I haven’t thought too much about that yet as it is a long way away and we have to grind to get ourselves there.

"I’ve loved it here, it’s a lovely part of the world. I’ve settled in well and that’s due to the staff, the players and everyone at the club.

“I’m enjoying my time here.”

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' 2023/24 season so far, as per Transfermarkt Competition Matches Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Championship 35 2 3 3 0 FA Cup 3 0 1 0 0 Total 38 2 4 3 0

Championship promotion race

Of course, the issue with the above is that at present, Southampton are looking least likely of the four clubs involved in the Championship promotion race to make the top-flight.

That is to say that they currently sit fourth in the division, and with fewer points than rivals Leeds United, Leicester City, and of course, Ipswich.

Saturday's last gasp winner against Watford did their chances no harm, but they remain on just 81 points, six behind Leeds, seven behind Leicester and eight behind Ipswich, albeit with one or two games in hand on their rivals.

If the Saints do not go up, Nixon reveals that their deal to sign Harwood-Bellis is off, which would open the door for Ipswich Town.

Potential Taylor Harwood-Bellis fee

Of course, come the end of the season, Harwood-Bellis still has one-year remaining on his contract at Manchester City.

With that said, Ipswich will have to satify City's demands when it comes to a transfer fee.

With Southampton having reportedly agreed a £15 million deal, it seems that this would be the price Man City would demand this summer if indeed Ipswich Town came calling.

With Premier League finances at their disposal if they go up, this does not seem like the sort of price tag that would put Ipswich Town off.