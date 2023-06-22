This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County are looking like having to fend off plenty of interest in Jason Knight this summer.

As we exclusively revealed here on FLW, Ipswich Town are the latest clubs to show an interest in signing the Republc of Ireland international, whom has already been the subject of multiple bids from Bristol City.

Derby County reportedly value Knight at £2 million, with the 22-year-old out of contract at Pride Park next year.

With the above in mind, though, below, three of FLW writers have discussed whether or not Knight would be a good signing for the Tractor Boys.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

There is no doubt in my mind that Jason Knight is Championship level quality.

As such, the fact there is plenty of interest in his services this summer after Derby failed to get promotion back up to the Championship comes as no surprise.

Ipswich are looking to add quality and depth to their squad following their own return to the second tier, so a move for Knight would make sense in that regard.

Whilst it is no blockbuster signing, Knight's addition could be a shrewd one if he was to go on and kick on under Kieran McKenna and nail down a regular starting position he can make his own at Portman Road.

Brett Worthington

This may not be a signing that has many Ipswich Town fans excited.

No doubt, the 22-year-old has been a great player for Derby and has stood by them through the dark days. But there is just something missing, as he’s never really stood out in a Rams shirt.

Considering the financial muscle Ipswich are meant to have and them being a Championship team, I would have expected them to be interested in better options.

Knight is a good midfielder, and under McKenna, he could take his game to the next level, but for now, it isn’t a signing that is going to vastly improve the Tractor Boys.

Ben Wignall

Knight is definitely a talented player but I'm not completely sure as to what his best position on the pitch is as he doesn't seem to have it nailed down just yet.

I'd argue he is most effective in an attacking midfield pair ahead of a defensive midfielder, but Ipswich don't tend to play that way - they go with a 4-2-3-1 and whilst Knight can play in the number 10, he's not starting ahead of Conor Chaplin after his 26-goal haul in League One in the 2022-23 season.

Kieran McKenna plays with a double pivot in midfield but I do not think that Knight would be all that suited to playing alongside someone like Sam Morsy as he wouldn't be able to get forward as much.

Even though Ipswich are an ambitious club, I just do not think Knight suits their system as much as he would a Bristol City or a Stoke, so I think they should look elsewhere to strengthen their engine room.