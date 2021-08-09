Ipswich Town join Portsmouth in race for 24-year-old ace

Ipswich Town are preparing to launch an offer for Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell according to The News, amid strong interest from League One rivals Portsmouth.

The 24-year-old’s future at Kenilworth Road was plunged into doubt this summer with the arrivals of Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury, which looked set to leave him out in the cold in Bedfordshire.

But the final nail in the coffin of his Hatters career may have been Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s new deal at the club, with the 27-year-old having initially stalled on a fresh contract and even became a free agent in the first half of July before putting pen to paper on a new deal.

However, Morrell still has international pedigree with Wales and played a part in all four of their games in this summer’s European Championships.

This has failed to win him a place back in Nathan Jones’ plans though – and he looks set to head out the exit door after his omission from the Championship outfit’s opening game against Peterborough United.

As per a report from The News yesterday afternoon, Morrell was on the brink of a move to Fratton Park but in this latest development, Danny Cowley’s side could be beaten to his signature by an Ipswich Town side who have had an incredible summer.

After this afternoon’s announcement of Kyle Edwards’ arrival, he could become the Tractor Boys’ 14th signing of the window.

The Verdict:

After already bringing in Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans as central midfield reinforcements, this would go a long way in strengthening their midfield further after seeing Andre Dozzell, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam, Cole Skuse and Teddy Bishop all leave the club in the past few months.

This, combined with the fact Paul Cook may want to utilise George Edmundson in central defence, has made a further signing in this position necessary and Morrell could be a great addition with the amount of international experience he has under his belt.

Ipswich Town could be the ideal destination for him to make an impression – and the prospect of joining an exciting project at Portman Road may be something he will find too hard to turn down.

He may be taking a step down, but sometimes that’s needed to win more first-team minutes before making the jump back up.