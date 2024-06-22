Highlights Leeds United and Ipswich Town both eye West Ham right-back Ben Johnson as his contract expiration nears.

Johnson faces a tough decision with an offer from West Ham and interest from both Premier League clubs.

Leeds United looking to strengthen at right-back with Johnson's potential transfer, facing competition from Ipswich Town.

Leeds United will face competition from Premier League Ipswich Town for West Ham right-back Ben Johnson.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at the Hammers, and he has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the Londoners since his debut back in 2019.

Ben Johnson's West Ham Appearances (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Premier League 69 FA Cup 11 League Cup 9 Europa League 12 Conference League 8

However, Johnson’s deal with West Ham is expiring in a matter of weeks, so there are major doubts about his future.

Ben Johnson transfer latest

Julen Lopetegui is seemingly keen on keeping Johnson as part of his squad, as it has been claimed that a new and improved offer has been put to the player.

But, the former England U21 international is set to weigh up his options, and it seems as though he could have a big decision to make.

It has been reported previously that Leeds are monitoring Johnson, with Daniel Farke on the lookout for a new right-back in the summer window.

Yet, the Telegraph has stated that Johnson is also a target for Ipswich, as Kieran McKenna looks to strengthen his squad following the Tractor Boys’ promotion back to the top-flight.

It remains to be seen whether they will table a contract offer to Johnson, but this will obviously make things harder for Leeds.

Ben Johnson has a big decision to make on his future

Ultimately, with Johnson set to become a free agent, he is in a position where he will decide his next move, and there are plenty of factors that he will consider.

It appears he has been unhappy with the lack of football at West Ham, but the change in management means that it’s a new regime, and he may back himself to force his way into Lopetegui’s XI.

Of course, Ipswich would offer Johnson Premier League football, so he may want to be part of their project as they look to stay up.

Meanwhile, on paper, Leeds are in a difficult position against two top-flight sides, but Johnson will know about the size and potential of the club, whilst he is sure to be in the team on a regular basis. So, a switch to Elland Road can’t be ruled out.

Leeds United’s summer plans

From Leeds’ perspective, they need movement on a right-back, as it’s something of a problem position for them heading into pre-season.

Archie Gray was outstanding in that role last season, but some feel he will excel in midfield in the years to come.

Either way, Luke Ayling’s exit, along with Connor Roberts returning to Burnley after a loan spell, means there is a lack of experience in that position, so it’s something that Farke and the recruitment team will be keen to address as a priority.

If they could bring Johnson in, it would be an outstanding bit of business, as he has good defensive qualities, as well as the athleticism to make the impact the boss wants up and down the flank.

But, they may have to look elsewhere, and you would expect Johnson to make a decision pretty quickly about his future.