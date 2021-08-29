Ipswich Town join Derby County in pursuit of Brighton player

Ipswich Town are casting their eyes over Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton, as reported by Football Insider.

a Previous Football Insider report from the last few days stated that The Seagulls had lowered their price for the former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper.

The same publication has previously reported that Derby County have emerged as potential suitors, whilst Coventry City and Luton Town have also been credited with an interest in the past.

Walton, who joined The Seagulls as a youth-team player from Plymouth Argyle in 2013, has made just six senior appearances on the south coast in his eight years with the club.

In the eight years since joining, Walton has spent time with Bury, Plymouth, Luton, and Southend United, all before Championship spells with Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

The 25-year-old has not featured in Brighton’s squad in their opening three games of the season.

The verdict

Walton needs to be playing, or needs to be in contention of playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career.

His chances of playing at Brighton are diminishing as he gets older, and if he is able to secure a move where he gains consistent minutes on the pitch, then he has every opportunity of working his way back up to the highest of levels.

If he does make a move to League One, Ipswich will need to be in a position where they can offer him lots of football.

If this can be offered in the Championship, and these second-tier clubs are happy to meet the reduced fee, then the Championship it will be.

