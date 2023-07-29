Highlights Luke McNally has attracted interest from Coventry and Millwall this summer

Ipswich Town are also reportedly considering the Burnley defender.

Free agent Craig Cathcart and US international Auston Trusty are also reportedly under consideration at Portman Road.

After a strong loan spell at Coventry City in the second half of last season, Luke McNally showed that the step up from League One had not come too soon.

Some had their doubts after his move from Oxford United to Burnley last summer, though, when the 23-year-old featured just four times for the Clarets by the time January arrived.

For the Sky Blues, McNally proved a key mid-season addition, though, helping the club go on to reach the Championship play-off final and come within a penalty shootout of Premier League football.

His strong performances have seen him linked with a potential return to Coventry on a loan or permanent basis so far this summer, as well as Millwall.

It now appears that there is also another side considering a move for his services.

What is the latest Luke McNally transfer news?

Indeed, recently-promoted Championship side Ipswich Town are reportedly considering McNally and have him on a list of potential transfer targets this summer, it has emerged.

That is according to a report from TWTD.co.uk, who reveal that a central defender is among those under consideration at the club.

Indeed, McNally is said to be being looked at alongside free agent Craig Cathcart and US international Auston Trusty, both of whom have been previously been touted for a move to Portman Road this summer.

How long does Luke McNally have left on his Burnley contract?

Of course, any move for McNally this summer rests firmly in Burnley's hands due to the central defender's contract situation at the club.

McNally spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Coventry City.

Having only joined the Clarets from Oxford United last summer, naturally, the 23-year-old inked a relatively long-term deal at Turf Moor.

This means that Luke McNally's Burnley contract runs until the summer of 2026.

Will Burnlet let Luke McNally leave this summer?

With first-team football, at least regular first-team football, looking unlikely for McNally at Turf Moor, Burnley may well be inclined to allow the defender to go out on loan again this summer.

That is according to a report from Alan Nixon earlier this summer, which first reported Millwall's interest in the Irishman.

It could also be that the Clarets are open to letting McNally go permanently this summer if the deal is right.

Reports has previously suggested that the defender could potentially be used in a player plus cash deal for Burnley's Zian Flemming, and it was also claimed that Burnley offered McNally to Coventry City in a similar sort of deal for Gustavo Hamer, which was rejected.

Would Luke McNally be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Whether on a permanent deal or loan move, Luke McNally would be a sound addition for Ipswich this summer.

As well as they did in League One, they do look slightly light in central defence both in terms of numbers and experience at this level.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has some tough calls to make this summer.

Of course, the hope will be that the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Cam Burgess and George Edmundson can carry their form up a division, but, adding a player who did well at this level last season to their ranks would be a smart move.

That said, on top of McNally, the club could probably benefit from a free agent like Craig Cathcart just for that added experience, too.