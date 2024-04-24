Ipswich Town have offered a trial to young forward Mason Cotcher.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the teenager featured for the Tractor Boys’ U21 side on Tuesday.

Cotcher has previously trained with Arsenal’s first team squad, as he decides on where to sign his first professional contract.

He has joined Ipswich on trial to further assess his options, with the Suffolk outfit taking a closer look at the player.

Cotcher scored in a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic’s underage side on Tuesday afternoon, as he continues to impress at that level.

Ipswich Town’s Mason Cotcher interest

The forward was offered a professional contract by Sunderland following his 17th birthday, but was unable to come to an agreement with the Black Cats.

He has since spent time on trial with the likes of Leeds United and Manchester United, as he looks to find a potential new club.

Any contract agreement signed away from the Wearside outfit will require a compensation fee owed to Sunderland, which will be decided by an independent tribunal if the clubs cannot find a deal.

Cotcher has already trained with the first team squad at Arsenal in November, with Mikel Arteta reportedly impressed by his potential.

He came off the bench this week to seal a victory for the Ipswich U21 side, but it remains to be seen whether a permanent move to Portman Road is on the cards.

Sunderland attempted to persuade the youngster to remain at the Stadium of Light, but it appears a departure is likely as he weighs up his next move.

An agreement with the Black Cats is still possible, but the number of trials he has taken away from the club indicates that a departure is the more likely outcome.

The striker will turn 18 in September, but will be looking to secure his next move by the end of the summer.

Ipswich Town’s impressive rise

Ipswich have enjoyed a remarkable rise through the English football pyramid under Kieran McKenna, going from League One to Premier League promotion contention.

The Suffolk side is currently third in the Championship table, but hold a game in hand over second place Leeds United who are just a point ahead.

McKenna has not brought through any young stars from the Ipswich academy in the last couple of seasons, but it has been difficult this year due to the team punching well above its weight in the Championship.

Promotion may convince Cotcher that Portman Road is the best pathway to first team football in the long-run anyway due to the positive trajectory the club is on.

Ipswich planning for the future

Ipswich should absolutely be taking a look at such a promising young star, and this trial is a good sign for their recruitment plans.

The club has done well spending money to improve the squad this year, but being able to develop young players into first team regulars is a more sustainable platform.

Signing someone of Cotcher’s potential would be a great bit of business, and this trial could be a sign of their plans for the future.

It remains to be seen where Cotcher will sign his first professional contract, but it appears unlikely it will be with Sunderland.