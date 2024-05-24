Highlights If Kieran McKenna leaves, Johnny Heitinga could be Ipswich Town's next manager.

The former Netherlands international Heitinga is eager for a permanent managerial role.

Although potentially appointing Heitinga may seem, Ipswich may view him as a promising young coach who is worth the gamble.

Ipswich Town could look to appoint Johnny Heitinga if Kieran McKenna leaves the club in the coming weeks, according to Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys were on cloud nine following their achievement of winning back-to-back promotions, with McKenna guiding the club from League One to the Premier League.

Unfortunately for Ipswich, this success has earned him plenty of attention and although he has been the subject of interest for some time, his links to other teams have intensified considerably in the past week or two.

Kieran McKenna's exit links Teams linked with a move for Kieran McKenna Source Brighton and Hove Albion talkSPORT Chelsea BBC Manchester United The Guardian

And it's very possible that the Northern Irishman will depart Suffolk, which will give the Tractor Boys' board plenty of work to do ahead of their first season back in the top flight of English football.

Not only do they need to invest a considerable amount in the team, but they may also have to appoint a new manager and backroom team too, which isn't ideal for Ipswich at this important time.

The McKenna saga has only helped to create instability at Portman Road - and the fact a couple of managers have already been linked to the top job in Suffolk shows that McKenna's potential exit is a real possibility.

Rob Edwards, who has failed to keep Luton Town in the top tier, is thought to be a potential candidate to succeed McKenna.

However, it's unclear whether he would leave the Hatters after being given the opportunity to revive his career there.

Having been sacked by Watford less than two months before his appointment at Kenilworth Road, he owes a lot to Gary Sweet and other key figures in Bedfordshire.

Johnny Heitinga in frame for Ipswich Town job

Football Insider have reported that Heitinga is a "leading contender" to take the job at Portman Road if McKenna departs, which is looking likely.

According to the same report, the former Netherlands international is keen to take up a permanent managerial role after leaving West Ham United at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the 40-year-old departing the London Stadium with David Moyes.

"Highly regarded" in coaching circles, it may only be a matter of time before he gets another job, having been in charge of Ajax last year before his dismissal.

His experience of working in the English top tier and "progressive" style of management are believed to be key reasons for the Tractor Boys' interest.

It would be a risk for Ipswich Town to appoint Johnny Heitinga after Kieran McKenna success

Heitinga may have managed Ajax - a massive club - but he doesn't have a huge amount of managerial experience under his belt.

In fairness, McKenna didn't have senior managerial experience before he made the switch to Portman Road.

And because of this, Ipswich's board may feel Heitinga is a talented young coach who is worth taking a chance on.

But it may be a good idea to appoint someone who has already managed in the English top tier before, not just someone who has coached there.

Heitinga could come in and prove potential doubters wrong though, so it will be fascinating to see if he's a success if he does make the move to Portman Road.