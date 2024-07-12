Highlights Ipswich Town agrees £15m deal with Hull City for Jacob Greaves, facing competition from Aston Villa for Jaden Philogene.

Greaves set to sign 5-year deal at Portman Road, with medical already passed. Villa activated matching rights clause for Philogene.

Premier League new boys could miss out on City pair due to Villa's intervention. Stay tuned for updates.

Ipswich Town have reportedly agreed a deal with Hull City to bring Jacob Greaves to the club, with the Tractor Boys still facing competition from Aston Villa for Jaden Philogene.

That’s according to The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal, who claims that the Tractor Boys have had a fee in the region of £15 million accepted for the standout centre-back, with an extra £3 million worth of add-ons.

The Tigers' man is set to sign a five-year deal at Portman Road, with a medical with the Suffolk club already being passed.

The Premier League new boys were set for a double swoop of the City pair this summer, before Villa activated a matching rights clause in Philogene’s contract that put the deal on hold.

More to follow…