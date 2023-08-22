Following their promotion from League One, many tipped Ipswich Town to have a strong season in the Championship, too.

However, even those high on the Tractor Boys heading into the season will have been impressed by the start the club have made.

Indeed, three wins out of three in the league, and four wins out of four if you include the EFL Cup, have seen Kieran McKenna's side start the season with a 100% win record.

Despite that, though, there will no doubt be plenty of work going on behind the scenes at the club, in terms of transfers, for the rest of the window.

Kieran McKenna and those in charge of transfers will likely constantly be exploring options to strengthen ahead of the transfer deadline, with a long, tough, Championship season ahead.

It could also be the case that there are further departures at Portman Road this summer, too.

Plenty have left the club already following promotion to the Championship, but arguably, there are still some players at the club that Ipswich may decide to move on.

With that in mind, we have discussed two players below we think it would not be a big surprise to see leave the club in the coming weeks.

Kyle Edwards

One player that looks almost certain to depart Portman Road this summer is 25-year-old Kyle Edwards.

Despite featuring 32 times in League One last season, his role was very much that of a squad player, and it seems that he is now no longer in Kieran McKenna's plans following promotion.

McKenna himself has said an exit this summer is likely, revealing that information following a chat with the player himself.

"Kyle’s someone we had conversations with at the end of last season,” McKenna revealed recently, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“We both agreed that he’s at the stage of his career where he wants to go and start more games and he needs to become a more regular starter.

“He’s been an important player for us, particularly as an impact player. He had a really big role last year, but he wants to go out and start more games and build his career. He’s at the stage where he wants to do that.

“Those conversations started at the back end of last season, so we’ve discussed the options for a loan move or a permanent transfer. He’s had some interest but nothing that’s been right for him yet."

Nick Hayes

Another Ipswich Town player that it would not be a huge surprise to see leave Portman Road ahead of the transfer deadline is goalkeeper Nick Hayes.

Hayes has never featured at senior level for the club since his arrival in January 2022 and at present, the goalkeeping department at the club now looks stacked.

Indeed, Christian Walton, Vaclav Hladky and summer arrival Cieran Slicker should be the top three in the pecking order when fit, which clearly leaves Hayes surplus to requirements.

As such, and particularly following Slicker's arrival, it really does feel as though this summer would be the time for Hayes to move on.

Given he is contracted until next summer, perhaps a loan move for more regular minutes could come to fruition.