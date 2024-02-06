Highlights Ipswich Town's recent dip in form has allowed Southampton and Leeds United to overtake them in the Championship automatic promotion race.

Ipswich's gameplan of possession-based football and rotations off the ball has largely been successful, but recent losses have highlighted some issues.

Manager Kieran McKenna will need to show adaptability and find solutions to improve their build-up play and ability to progress the ball through the thirds. The signing of Kieffer Moore may help with this.

Ipswich Town have made a fantastic start to life back in the Championship for the most part, but the loss to Preston North End over the weekend made it just two wins in the last ten in all competitions for Kieran McKenna's side.

Their recent dip in form has allowed the chasing pack - Southampton and Leeds United - to overtake them for the time being. The latest setback in Ipswich's hopes of automatic promotion came at the hands of one of their former strikers, with Will Keane scoring twice in a 3-2 win for Ryan Lowe.

It comes just a week on from their shock FA Cup loss to non-league Maidstone United at Portman Road. This time, the damage came from a George Edmundson own goal before Keane added a second before half-time, which was only the third time this season that Preston had scored three goals in a league game - with all three goals coming in one half, too.

The introduction of deadline-day signing Kieffer Moore from AFC Bournemouth reduced the deficit for Ipswich during the second half. The Welsh international striker headed in Leif Davis's cross and then added another from close range late on to make it a a frantic end to the game but Preston eventually hung on for three points.

Ipswich dropped to fourth, two points behind Southampton in second and a point behind Daniel Farke's Leeds side as well.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 6th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 30 41 72 2 Southampton 29 23 61 3 Leeds United 30 26 60 4 Ipswich Town 29 15 59

Ipswich's gameplan

Ipswich returned to the Championship after four seasons in League One, with McKenna guiding them to second place with 98 points, and have established themselves as one of the teams vying for automatic promotion again this term.

As happy as the Tractor Boys would have been to secure a place in the second tier, they were always likely to be striving to not just make up the numbers in next season's Championship, but be ambitious about what the 2023/24 campaign may hold and looking to kick on further.

Many would argue that McKenna possessed a squad last year that was already built for a higher division, and they added further quality through their recruitment during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, his attractive, possession-based football was always likely to translate well to the second tier, if everything clicked into place. After a year of tactical and individual development with McKenna in charge, that always looked like a possibility of coming to fruition.

The rotations off the ball in possession are automatic for the majority of their players, whilst their pressing out of possession has largely been good, in spite of the number of goals Ipswich have conceded so far this season.

He is rightly regarded as one of the best young coaches in the EFL but recent form, and the loss to Preston in particular, has highlighted some issues at Ipswich.

McKenna's Ipswich problem

Now, however, there will be a test of McKenna's mettle and acumen as a coach, as he may have to show adaptability, with teams able to overcome Ipswich and their threats at an increasing frequency now that the initial early season shock factor has somewhat worn off.

Many of their players are well drilled, but some lack the technical quality and composure in deeper build-up, which is proving to be an issue, with many sides using members of Ipswich's backline as a pressing trigger.

The side will improve season upon season under McKenna but there are areas in their build-up phase and playing out from the back which aren't as effective as they used to be, and the squad will need to level up again this summer in that sense, with further technical profiles to improve that base and ability to progress the ball through the thirds.

Preston were able to take advantage by engaging high to regain the ball in transition, which is an area Ipswich had struggled in during the early parts of the season too, but not with as much regularity as is happening now. McKenna's side are at risk of falling away unless he solves this issue quickly.

McKenna's job is to find solutions and show tactical flexibility, and the signing of Moore could already be one to help with that, as Ipswich may feel the need to go longer into the channels, or directly up to him as a focal point to play off of against particular opponents during their final 17 games of the campaign.