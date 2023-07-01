Kieran McKenna will be looking to lead Ipswich Town to back-to-back promotions as the Tractor Boys prepare for life back in the Championship.

McKenna’s side were one of the outstanding performers of the 2022/23 season, and they head into the new campaign as a side that many will fear.

For a League One side, Ipswich were already quite stocked given their financial muscle, but as they now head into the Championship, the club doesn’t want to stand still.

The club have just confirmed the signing of Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, and it isn’t expected to stop there, as the club are one of many sides interested in Ellis Simms.

What is Ellis Simms situation?

Ellis Simms is very much a wanted man this summer as a host of Championship teams chase his signature.

The Everton forward spent the first half of last season on loan at Sunderland before being recalled just before the January transfer window.

He played a part in Everton’s successful fight against relegation, but as the summer transfer window has got underway his future seems up in the air.

Ipswich and Sunderland were seemingly the first two teams interested in the forward, but that interest has significantly grown.

These two clubs now face a fight with Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Coventry City, and Swansea City.

It is unclear who is leading the race for the forward, but if he does leave Goodison Park he isn’t short of options.

But out of them options, Ipswich Town must be considered the best destination for the young forward and here is why.

Ellis Simms enjoyed a loan spell at Sunderland last season

Why is Ipswich Town the best club for Ellis Simms?

The Tractor Boys look like a side that is going places under Kieran McKenna, as they cruised to automatic promotion in the 2022/23 season.

They are a club that was a sleeping giant in League One, and they have now turned into a side that could be a real force in England’s second tier.

So, considering their interest, Ipswich must surely be the best move for Simms this summer.

The 22-year-old showed last season with Sunderland that he can be a real force at this level, and that was in a side that you could argue wasn’t as attack-minded as this Ipswich team.

Simms is the type of striker that can play with his back to goal as well as being a striker that, if needed, can stretch the opposition defence, and play on the last line.

The forward managed seven goals in 17 Championship games while at Sunderland for the first half of the season. He then scored just the one goal in 11 Premier League appearances and that came in a decisive 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Simms is a striker that isn’t afraid of putting himself about at the top end of the pitch, with him averaging 0.7 shots per game for Everton. As well as averaging 0.2 key passes and dribbles per game.

If Ipswich were to sign the forward, he would likely be a regular fixture in the starting XI, with him possibly taking the place that George Hirst had last season.

Simms would definitely add something different to this Ipswich team and out of all the teams, you could argue that Simms would become a more-rounded player under the guidance of McKenna.